Consolidation Roadkill: Telesynergy Goes Under

Telesynergy Inc., the 17-year-old buying consortium that

lost most of its member MSOs as a result of consolidation during the past year, has closed

down.

Telesynergy, which at one point had 12 members, saw that

number dwindle as independent operators were swallowed up in the buying binge that has

swept cable.

In purposely fitting timing, Telesynergy decided to cease

active operations Jan. 31 -- the same day Cox Communications Inc. completed its purchase

of Gannett Co.'s Multimedia Cablevision Inc. -- according to Telesynergy president

and CEO Bob Barry.

"It really was not viable for us to continue,"

Barry said. "Going forward, it did not make sense. Looking at the landscape, there

weren't viable replacements for the members we lost."

Telesynergy, based in New York, debuted in 1983 with eight

charter MSO members as a consortium through which midsized cable operators could band

together to negotiate with programmers.

The idea was to use their combined distribution to create

clout and reach more favorable affiliation agreements with cable networks, getting volume

discounts the way the top 10 MSOs do.

Telesynergy's membership had been in the 5 million- to

5.5 million-subscriber range. But consolidation gobbled up a number of Telesynergy

members, particularly in the past 12 months.

In addition to its recent purchase of Multimedia, Cox also

bought Media General Inc. and TCA Cable TV Inc., Barry noted. And software billionaire

Paul Allen acquired Charter Communications Inc. and Marcus Cable.

These mega-MSOs can negotiate directly with programmers to

get volume discounts, so they have no need for a middleman like Telesynergy.

At the end, Telesynergy's members only included

Charter -- which has ballooned to more than 6 million subscribers -- Buckeye CableSystem

Inc., Armstrong Cable Services, R&A Management LP and RCN Corp., Barry said.

After Telesynergy stopped doing business in late January,

Buckeye, with 160,000 homes, and Armstrong, with 260,000 subscribers, joined the National

Cable Television Cooperative, a programming- and hardware-buying group that encompasses

both small and midsized cable operators. R&A has also signed up with the NCTC.

"Those three companies serve over half a million

basic-cable subscribers," NCTC vice president of national accounts Scott Abbott said.

The Lenexa, Kan.-based NCTC, which has grown substantially

during the past three years, now has 950 cable-company members reaching more than 10.5

million subscribers, according to Abbott. The co-op's largest MSO-member is Adelphia

Communications Corp., which serves 5 million subscribers.

Toledo, Ohio-based Buckeye was one of Telesynergy's

charter, and final, members.

"Toward the end of last year, we decided that we

should fold [Telesynergy]," Buckeye president David Huey said. "We are sad to

see Telesynergy go. It served its members well for 17 years and our industry well for 17

years. But all good things have to come to an end."

Armstrong officials couldn't be reached for comment.

A Charter spokeswoman said the MSO has no plans to join the

NCTC, and it will negotiate directly with cable networks.

"Bob Barry did a great job, but Telesynergy has served

its purpose," she said. "It just didn't make sense to continue

We bought up many of the companies that were part of Telesynergy. We deal with

programmers directly now."

Barry said he expects it to take two to three months to

complete the dissolution of Telesynergy.