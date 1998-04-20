Consent-Decree Talks Hearten PrimeStar Inc.

New York -- PrimeStar Inc. sees last week's

discussions with the Department of Justice -- on the specific terms of a consent decree

governing access to 28 transponders at the 110-degrees-west spectrum -- as a "very

positive sign."

So said PrimeStar president and chief operating officer Dan

O'Brien at a SkyForum conference here last week.

Just weeks ago, press reports suggested that the DOJ was

close to denying a proposed deal with News Corp. that would give PrimeStar access to the

high-power direct-broadcast satellite spectrum at 110.

Both the DOJ and the Federal Communications Commission

wonder whether PrimeStar would use the scarce full-CONUS (continental United States) DBS

spectrum to compete with cable.

"We're willing to say, 'Test us,'"

O'Brien said. "We'll prove that we're able to compete."

O'Brien said PrimeStar is willing to consider

"anything that's reasonable" as conditions for a license transfer for the

110 spectrum.

"If the Justice Department said, 'You need to

divest your cable interests,' that's unreasonable," O'Brien said.

A year ago, EchoStar Communications Corp. had a similar

deal with News that would have given EchoStar control of the orbital real estate at 110.

Shortly after that deal fell apart, News announced the proposal to merge its U.S.

satellite assets into PrimeStar.

One likely condition of any consent decree that PrimeStar

would sign with the DOJ would be its divestiture of 11 transponders at 119 degrees west.

Because EchoStar currently controls the remaining 21 transponders there, it covets those

slots.

"We believe that PrimeStar will do everything in its

power to keep 119 from us," Charlie Ergen, chairman and CEO of EchoStar, told

reporters last week.

Separately, O'Brien said, "If EchoStar wants to

buy our satellite and it wants to pay market price, we'd consider it." PrimeStar

wants to sell off a high-power satellite with the 119 spectrum.

PrimeStar's merger with News is valued at $3 billion.

With that kind of investment, O'Brien said, it doesn't make sense for PrimeStar

not to compete with cable.

Since 110 is one of only three full-CONUS DBS slots, and

DBS has proven to be the most viable competitor to cable, the government will likely seek

more than just promises from PrimeStar.

One condition that has come up, O'Brien said, is

giving the DOJ approval of PrimeStar's independent board members. Currently, two of

the 11 board positions are for independents. Adding another nine independents,

O'Brien said, would change the governing process "dramatically."

O'Brien said he's willing to discuss conditions

whereby only the independent directors could vote on such things as the annual marketing

budget.

PrimeStar believes that it will take another six to eight

weeks to receive a decision from the DOJ.

A DOJ spokesman declined to comment.

Ted Hearn contributed to this story.