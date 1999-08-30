Conn. Telco Backing Away From Cable Build-Out Plan

After battling to win the only statewide cable franchise in

Connecticut, Southern New England Telecommunications Corp. now wants to temporarily halt

its system build-out.

SNET -- which got the franchise in 1996, but then sold the

company to cable-averse SBC Communications Inc. last year -- got permission from state

regulators last week to stop building out its statewide hybrid fiber-coaxial cable

network.

The state Department of Public Utility Control concurred

with SNET that its HFC-network design was "commercially impractical," relieving

SNET's Personal Vision Inc. subsidiary of its build-out

requirements for the time being.

The company pledged to the state that it would explore

other technologies and report back to regulators by October 2000 on which hardware it

would install next.

SNET won the statewide video franchise -- which other cable

operators vigorously opposed -- based on a commitment to wire the entire state for video

competition by 2007.

The company will continue to serve the telephony and video

customers it has attracted in the 20 towns where Personal Vision has launched.

SNET has signed up 16 percent of the homes passed in its

3,500 miles of plant, according to information submitted from the state. According to the

DPUC, Personal Vision has more than 24,000 customers.

In many markets, SNET competes with Cablevision Systems

Corp. Its service areas are Farmington, Meriden, New Haven, Norwalk, West Hartford and

Bloomfield.

Cablevision and the New England Cable Telecommunications

Association both intervened in the docket on SNET. A Cablevision spokesman declined to

comment on the DPUC action last week. The NECTA, in state papers, remained neutral on the

technology issue.

Although SNET won relief, the state attorney general urged

the CPUC to press the company to guarantee continuity to all current customers.

SNET "should have recognized the inherent risks"

related to new product lines, the attorney general said, and the company should be

subjected to sanctions if it backs away from its video customers.

With the notable exception of Ameritech Corp., which keeps

building out cable systems in the Midwest (while a sale of that company to SBC is

pending), most regional phone companies rejected HFC as a multipurpose telecommunications

architecture.

But they remain hot on the trail of alternative video- and

data-service-delivery methods. SBC, for example, announced that it was pushing ahead with

a bundled offering that includes video from DirecTV Inc. and high-speed-data service over

phone lines using digital-subscriber-line technology.

Meanwhile, cable operators such as Cox Communications Inc.

and MediaOne Group Inc. have aggressively rolled out residential phone service over HFC

networks, and the potential of telephony over HFC was the primary reason why AT&T

Corp. bought Tele-

Communications Inc. and has agreed to buy MediaOne.

SNET was a big believer in HFC technology in the mid-1990s.

While other telcos were funding tests, SNET committed fully to the technology, computing

that the combination of fiber and coaxial cable would generate cost savings on the

telephony side of 18 percent by 1998.

But by 1997, Lucent Technologies -- one of the biggest

boosters of HFC, and SNET's vendor -- dropped its HFC-product line. SNET removed the

Lucent hardware it had already installed and switched to another vendor, but it has been

unable to resolve backup-power issues.

Reliable backup power -- to ensure that phone lines work

even if electricity fails -- is a state franchise requirement.

SNET had fallen behind its build-out schedule by six miles

per month. While it received relief from those milestones, SNET said, it still plans to

connect six more communities while it studies new technologies.

SNET wanted the DPUC to allow it to refuse to install cable

in apartment buildings and residences that require underground cable unless landlords

picked up the construction tab. The company indicated that it couldn't compete against

cable's bulk rates if it had to pay the costs of engineering multiple-dwelling units.

But the state said this had nothing to do with the HFC

issue, and it told the telco it must notify customers in the current service area by Sept.

27 that service requests can't be denied because of MDU

or underground-wire requirements.

SNET said it would submit a new franchise agreement to the

state by Sept. 10.