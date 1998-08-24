Congress Weighs In on DBS Distant-Signal Debate

Fearing a heated backlash from constituents, Congress sent

a letter to Federal Communications Commission chairman William Kennard last Wednesday,

asking him to clarify how direct-broadcast satellite customers will be affected by an

injunction that threatens to turn off distant-network signals to many DBS households by

Oct. 8.

Rep. Tom Bliley (R-Va.), chairman of the House Committee on

Commerce, and Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), chairman of the Senate Committee on Commerce,

asked Kennard to estimate the number of DBS households likely to lose distant-network

service following a preliminary injunction ordered by a federal district court in Miami

July 10.

The debate was stirred in part by one week's worth of

testimony in Miami, which wrapped up late last week, that was meant to decide whether to

make the injunction permanent.

The temporary injunction enjoins distant-network-signal

distributor PrimeTime 24 and its affiliates from distributing CBS and Fox signals to

"served" households anywhere in the country. No ruling had been handed down at

press time.

"The court's injunction threatens to undermine the

progress that we have made in promoting competition," Bliley's and McCain's letter

read. "Network programming, be it local or otherwise, is widely viewed as critical to

the competitive viability of any distributor of multichannel-video programming."

Bliley's and McCain's letter also reached the FCC on the

same day that a district court in North Carolina ordered PT24 to stop sending ABC signals

to any homes within Raleigh station WTVD's grade-B contour.

A spokesman for the National Association of Broadcasters

called the decision a "death penalty" for PT24.

Satellite Broadcasting & Communications Association

senior vice president Andy Paul called the North Carolina court's judgment "very

harsh," noting that even homes that legally qualify for distant-network signals will

be cut off.

A spokesman for DirecTv Inc. said the company would comply

with the North Carolina court's order, but the consumer would suffer. He reiterated that

DirecTv was not directly connected to any of the suits against PT24.

Members of Congress were not the only ones bracing for a

step-up in complaints from disenfranchised DBS viewers: Others in Washington, D.C.,

including the FCC and the U.S. Copyright Office, have already received calls. And

broadcast networks and their affiliates, as well as DBS providers, are taking steps to

communicate the changes to their audiences.

DirecTv is the only DBS company that currently distributes

PT24 distant-network signals, although the programming is also delivered to some C-band

satellite households.

The National Rural Telecommunications Cooperative announced

earlier this month that it had set up a Web site, www.tvaccessnow.com, designed to educate satellite viewers

faced with the blackout of their network signals.

In a prepared statement, NRTC CEO Bob Phillips estimated

that more than 1 million satellite households could face losing access to network

television because of the Miami federal district court's injunction.

The NRTC Web site provides links to congressional members

and network affiliates.

EchoStar Communications Corp. last week followed the NRTC's

lead in petitioning the FCC to define "unserved households" for the sake of the

Satellite Home Viewer Act, which was enacted by Congress to permit the delivery of

broadcast-network signals to households outside the reach of a grade-B signal.

The EchoStar petition claimed, "The Florida court

inappropriately based its ruling on misguided and inaccurate assumptions about the

commission's rules, threatening to leave hundreds of thousands of consumers without any

network service."

On its own Web site, EchoStar also directs its subscribers

to contact Congress regarding satellite-friendly legislation. And EchoStar chairman and

CEO Charlie Ergen frequently uses his monthly on-air "Charlie Chat" to update

his viewers on Washington matters.