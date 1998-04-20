Congress to Resume Local-DBS Debate

Washington -- With the return of Congress this week,

congressional leaders hope to resume their push to authorize direct-broadcast satellite

carriers to offer local-TV signals in their home markets.

Reaching their goal isn't going to be easy: In the

last few weeks, two key lawmakers -- Senate Commerce Committee chairman John McCain

(R-Ariz.) and House Telecommunications Subcommittee chairman Billy Tauzin (R-La.) -- have

staked out positions contrary to the demands of broadcasters and cable operators.

Two weeks ago, McCain announced that he opposed forcing

full must-carry obligations upon DBS carriers that offer local signals. Tauzin made the

same declaration the week before.

"[McCain] supports local-into-local. He thinks

that's crucial to create a competitor to cable, and he will continue to fight for

that," said McCain aide Mark Buse.

McCain and Tauzin have competition of their own. House

Courts and Intellectual Property Subcommittee chairman Howard Coble (R-N.C.) has a bill

(H.R. 3210) that would make a number of copyright changes, in addition to authorizing DBS

retransmission of local-TV signals.

Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Orrin Hatch (R-Utah)

has introduced nearly identical legislation (S. 1720), but he has held no hearings.

Although the Coble bill was voted out of subcommittee March

18, it has not surfaced again, despite assurances by Coble that he wanted to take the bill

to the full Judiciary Committee promptly.

The Coble bill hit trouble after the satellite industry

angered Hollywood studios and other copyright owners by attaching an amendment that killed

the new 27-cent-per-month, per-subscriber fee for distant-network signals and

superstations.

"It's not dead, but it's on life

support," a Coble aide said.

So the focus has shifted to the Commerce Committees, where

Tauzin and McCain are likely to clash with the powerful cable and broadcasting lobbies.

The cable industry and the broadcasters support full

must-carry immediately, and they have shown no signs of backing away from that position.

"We think that there should be full must-carry for all

local-broadcast stations, along with retransmission consent," said National

Association of Broadcasters spokesman Dennis Wharton.

The must-carry debate is of less concern to the TV networks

and their affiliates than it is to the independent stations.

The networks have retransmission consent to force carriage

upon a local DBS carrier like EchoStar Communications Corp. But the independents, which

have relied on must-carry to secure cable carriage, are more vulnerable.

"Our basic argument is that our people are going to be

left out, and they are going to be at a competitive disadvantage in their markets against

more established affiliates and against cable networks," said Jim Popham, vice

president and general counsel of the Association of Local Television Stations (ALTV),

which represents about 250 independent TV stations.

The cable industry is advocating full must-carry to promote

regulatory parity and to lessen a DBS carrier's ability to package satellite

programming with only the most popular local-broadcast outlets.

EchoStar's position is clear: No must-carry until a

DBS carrier achieves respectable market penetration -- say, 15 percent. The largest DBS

carrier, DirecTv Inc., holds only about 3 percent of the TV market.

Tauzin is searching for a compromise.

"We think that it is absolutely critical to resolve

the problem, but, at the same time, to provide some safeguards for local

broadcasters," said Tauzin aide Ken Johnson.

Tauzin's is leaning toward a phase-in of must-carry

with a deadline that would call for full must-carry compliance.

"If you don't have a drop-dead certain date by

which time the satellite industry must fully comply with must-carry, it never will,"

Johnson said.

Popham said a phase-in was unworkable.

"Our concern is that a phase-in would never end,"

Popham said. "We would get two years down the road, and the satellite people would be

saying, 'Give us another year,' and this would go on interminably."

Although neither Tauzin nor McCain has introduced a bill

that would authorize a DBS carrier to retransmit local signals in their markets of origin,

both are expected to do so shortly.

"We are working with the broadcasters and others and

the DBS people and trying to get something done. To be honest, we had hoped to have it

done earlier, but [McCain's] been a little busy with tobacco [legislation],"

Buse said.

"Billy is prepared to press forward with legislation

this year," Johnson said.

Even if legislation were to stall this year due to cable

and broadcast opposition, the issue is unlikely to disappear, as the copyright law that

allows DBS carriers to sell network signals to unserved households -- the Satellite Home

Viewer Act -- is set to sunset Dec. 31, 1999.

"Congress is going to have to do something to extend

that license," Popham said.

Away from Capitol Hill, the U.S. Copyright Office is

considering a proposal by EchoStar that could influence the debate in Congress.

The Copyright Office is expected to announced in June or

July whether current law prevents a DBS carrier from proving local-TV signals to a local

audience.

A favorable ruling from the Copyright Office would allow

EchoStar to expand beyond so-called unserved households and to invade local markets with

local-TV signals under no must-carry or retransmission-consent obligations. To the extent

that EchoStar provides a local signal to a household located within a grade-B contour, it

is not required to pay the 27-cent-per-month, per-subscriber copyright fee.

If the Copyright Office backs EchoStar, "I think that

there would be a long line at the courthouse," Popham said.

Buse said he would have to review the Copyright

Office's decision before knowing how Congress would react. But he added that it was

possible that McCain might opt against advancing his own bill if the Copyright Office

gives EchoStar permission to offer local signals.

"If [the Copyright Office] solves the problem,

we're not going to waste extra capital to move something like this," Buse said.

Also pending on Capitol Hill are:

A bill (H.R. 3258) sponsored by Rep. Edward Markey

(D-Mass.) that would continue federal regulation of upper-tier cable rates beyond the

March 31, 1999, sunset.

A bill (H.R. 2757) sponsored by Rep. Peter DeFazio

(D-Ore.) that would freeze cable rates.

A bill (H.R. 3559) sponsored by House Judiciary

Committee chairman Henry Hyde (R-Ill.) that would effective bar exclusive contracts

between cable programmers and cable operators with market power.

No hearings have been scheduled on any of these bills.