Congress Ready to Tackle DBS Legislation

Washington -- As expected, Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) last

week unveiled his bill that would set the must-carry ground rules for direct-broadcast

satellite carriers that elect to provide local-TV signals.

EchoStar Communications Corp. chairman and CEO Charles

Ergen said he was "very confident" that McCain's bill (S.303) -- when

paired with a second bill (S.247) offered by Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-Utah) -- would expedite

his quest for profitability, which he pegged at 4 million subscribers, or twice his

current total.

While McCain's bill deals with must-carry,

Hatch's bill, introduced Jan. 19, would amend copyright law in the manner necessary

to authorize DBS carriers to offer local dish-owners their local-TV signals.

In Senate testimony last week, Ergen said 80 percent of

home-dish shoppers give up when they learn that their program packages would exclude

local-TV signals.

He said EchoStar -- which is already at 2 million

subscribers and growing rapidly -- would be a much more formidable competitor to cable if

it could bundle local-TV signals with hundreds of satellite networks.

"The problem is that we don't [carry] ABC, CBS,

NBC and Fox," Ergen told the Senate Subcommittee on Antitrust, Business Rights and

Competition.

Subcommittee chairman Sen. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) said he was

hopeful that Hatch's bill would fly through the full Judiciary Committee.

But DeWine voiced some concern over whether McCain,

chairman of the Commerce Committee, can get broadcasters and satellite carriers to

compromise on the distant-network issue, which, as of now, will cost 2.2 million dish

subscribers their Fox and CBS signals sometime between Feb. 28 and April 30.

"I hope to move pretty quickly. I can't predict

about Commerce," DeWine said.

The Satellite Broadcasting & Communications

Association, the lobbying arm of the direct-to-home industry, said in a prepared statement

that it was "encouraged" by McCain's bill -- especially provisions that

could shield some dish-owners from a distant-network-signal cutoff as a result of a

Federal Communications Commission rulemaking mandated by the bill.

DeWine told reporters after the hearing that he felt that

DBS provision of local signals was a key development in promoting cable competition.

"I think that you are going to see a fundamental

change in competition," DeWine said.

The focus of DeWine's hearing was EchoStar's $1.6

billion acquisition of a prime DBS license from News Corp. and MCI Communications Corp. --

a transaction that has already been approved by the Department of Justice, and that is

awaiting FCC approval.

Assuming a favorable ruling by the FCC in a few months and

quick enactment of the Hatch and McCain bills, Ergen said he could be offering local-TV

signals in 20 markets by "this summer."

However, he added, a requirement that EchoStar carry all

stations in a market, to the extent that it carries any, would scale back his

local-into-local strategy to just five cities.

Within three years, he said, EchoStar would deploy

"spot-beam" technology that allows for the reuse of spectrum in a manner that

would permit the company to "provide the vast majority of the country" with

local signals on a full must-carry basis.

"We think that technology exists," Ergen added.

McCain's bill would address Ergen's must-carry

concerns by not requiring carriage of all local signals in a served market until Jan. 1,

2002.

In testimony before the same Senate panel, National Cable

Television Association president Decker Anstrom reaffirmed his support for a DBS phase-in

-- more so as a concession to political reality than as an endorsement of a policy that

would enshrine a regulatory disparity between competitors.

"We very much hope to reduce the role of government in

the video business, " Anstrom said, in response to a question from Sen. Herb Kohl

(D-Wis.) on the NCTA's willingness to endorse a must-carry phase-in.

The National Association of Broadcasters is also backing a

phase-in as a concession to policymakers whose chief priority is establishing DBS as a

potent rival to cable.

While the NCTA and the NAB have ceded some ground in the

must-carry debate, small cable operators are incensed that Congress could be close to

handing EchoStar a regulatory break that they said it doesn't deserve.

"They're just looking for an end-around to gain

an advantage over smaller businesses, and that is unfair," said Matt Polka, president

of the Small Cable Business Association. "Our position is that full retransmission

consent and must-carry should be required immediately."

After acquiring the new DBS license, EchoStar intends to

launch two new satellites to join the four already deployed, for a total capacity of 660

video channels at a 10-to-1 compression ratio.

Ergen said 100 channels would be devoted to data services

and 120 channels to local-TV signals. The remaining 440 would be used for national cable

networks and high-definition television.

HDTV is bandwidth intensive, he added, using up five

channels at 10-to-1 compression. Use of the MCI-News Corp. license will allow EchoStar to

provide all of these services to subscribers, who will need just one dish, and not two.

"We are not talking about a company that needs

help," Polka said.

Hatch, at a Jan. 28 Judiciary Committee hearing on his

bill, said in a prepared statement that he hopes to advance the measure to the Senate

floor "quickly."