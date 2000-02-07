Conference Speakers Love Interactive TV

New York -- Despite unmet promises in the past, interactive

television is close to reality because its cost structure is finally under control and

cable operators have a bona fide interactive revenue stream in video-on-demand services,

executives testified at a conference last week.

Interactive television is about a $700 million business

today -- including subscription, advertising and electronic-commerce revenue -- but it

could grow as large as $28 billion by 2006, according to Jack Myers, publisher of The

Myers Report. The Myers Group LLC sponsored the conference.

Gary Lauder, Lauder Partners' managing director and vice

chairman of interactive-television-service provider ICTV Inc., said VOD will most likely

fuel that growth.

Although past failures in interactive television -- notably

Time Warner Cable's hyped Full Service Network trial in Orlando, Fla., in the mid-1990s --

caused the industry to lose credibility, "the herd left the arena and stopped paying

attention for too long," Lauder said. "VOD is already economical."

He added that video servers now cost about $350 per stream

and component costs are declining by 30 percent per year, which is shaving costs per

subscriber to record lows. "Assuming a 10 percent simultaneous use, costs are $35 per

subscriber. That's nothing," Lauder said.

But despite the lower cost of providing service -- helped

by the fact that many cable operators are progressing well with upgrades to at least

750-megahertz capacity -- the business model for interactive services still needs to be

worked out.

Movies are a natural first offering for VOD, and they will

enable new forms of interactive content, he said, most likely short, niche, time-sensitive

programming and targeted advertising.

Lauder said the evidence so far points to VOD and other

interactive services becoming predominant within 10 years as upgraded plants will be able

to support 100 percent VOD use. "Cable operators don't realize this," he added.

"They haven't done the math."

He said cable operators instead have chosen to conserve

bandwidth, rather than putting more capacity in their customers' homes. Instead of

concentrating on putting disk drives in set-top boxes -- which are limited and become

obsolete too soon -- cable operators should instead move the functionality to the headend.

Aside from VOD sales, cable operators should also begin to

see additional revenue streams from interactive advertising -- so-called rich media --

soon after they begin to offer interactive services.

"Advertising can pay for the entire platform,"

Lauder said. "Ads created by PCs should be easy to port, but banner [ads] won't do

it."

Interactive services aren't the only new revenue streams

that cable operators can rely on, however. High-speed Internet access and gaming also have

great potential, Lauder said, adding that telephony revenue -- one item AT&T Corp. is

banking on for its cable systems -- is likely to be marginal, at least for the short term.

On another panel, Cablevision Systems Corp. director of

new-media projects Robert Rosentel said his company remains excited about VOD, but it is

less enthusiastic about another hot industry topic: Internet access via the television

set.

"We have tremendous interest in VOD," Rosentel

said. "It's easy for people to get their minds around it, and at Cablevision, we have

been driven by the deployment of digital set-tops. But I don't believe the customer is as

interested in the Internet on TV. What we're headed toward is getting Internet technology

behind the TV. New things can be developed behind a standard."

With Internet-protocol technology behind the set, Rosentel

said, rich-media advertising also comes closer to reality. But it raises questions of

customer privacy, as the technology enables cable operators to compile more detailed

information on their subscribers.

Rosentel and several other panelists said the biggest

challenge is educating customers that much of the information compiled is general

demographic information, rather than personal buying habits. "Privacy laws restrict

the collection and use of certain data by a cable company," Rosentel said. "The

customer's perception is a tough one."

But by compiling these data, customers will be able to get

services that are tailored specifically for them, which might ease some of their privacy

concerns.

"The issue of privacy and personalization of service

-- they are two sides of the same coin," Rosentel said. "With advertisers

getting personal information, I can get a personalized service delivered to me. That will

be the driver to get around some of these issues."