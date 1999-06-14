Concert Performances Sing on Cable

When VH1's April 13 Divas Live '99 concert set a

network record with a 3.66 Nielsen Media Research rating, many industry observers were

surprised that the live-music event would be such a success.

Yet the live or live-to-tape concert genre -- which, for

the most part, was shunned by networks and pay-per-view event providers several years ago

-- is slowly beginning to establish itself as a major draw for some basic, pay TV and PPV

providers.

With the exception of high-profile concert events from pay

networks like Home Box Office, music programming on cable consisted mostly of music videos

in the early and mid 1990s.

With artists commanding huge upfront performance fees and

the high production costs associated with presenting live concerts, most networks instead

chose to offer viewers the less expensive and more creative and visual music-video format.

On the PPV side, live concert performances failed to live

up to expectations, with several high-profile concerts unable to register buy-rates higher

than 0.5.

But over the past three years, there's been a steady

movement toward more concert-type music programming.

With the increase in networks offering short- and long-form

music-video programming, some networks are finding that stage events provide more music

diversity.

"Providing such performances allows us to give our

viewers something that they can't see somewhere else," BET on Jazz senior vice

president Paxton Baker said.

"If you look across the board, the live music

[performances] are making a comeback and competing against videos. People are getting worn

out with the video clips and looking for something that's a little more relaxing and

original," Baker added.

For the fledgling BET on Jazz service, live-performance

programming is a major part of the network's identity: About one-third of its programming

is of the live performance nature. Shows such as Jazz Central and Jazz

Impressions provide long-form, often uncut performances from major jazz artists.

VH1 has also turned its attention toward more

performance-driven music programs. The network will produce more than 40

performance-oriented shows in 1999 -- more than triple the amount it aired only three

years ago -- according to vice president of production Robert Katz.

"I think the lure of new videos has worn off -- a lot

of our audience has seen that before," Katz said. "This is something that is

live and new and fresh, which our audience has responded to."

While the music-video format remains a ratings and

financial success for a number of cable networks, Baker believes viewers are looking to go

beyond just a video image from today's artists. "I think people are more interested

and impressed with seeing what's behind the artists -- their singing, performing and

writing abilities," he said.

PPV CONCERTS EXPLODE

Even the beleaguered PPV-concert business is experiencing a

renaissance. While the genre has failed to carve a successful niche in the PPV business

over the years, it still provides operators with alternative event programming from the

dominant boxing and wrestling genres.

Last year, 18 concert events generated more than $8 million

in PPV revenue, according to Showtime Event Television. The genre has been boosted

recently by the strong performances of SET's 1998 Spice Girls event and 1999 Backstreet

Boys show, which drew an impressive 135,000 and 160,000 buys, respectively.

And at least six music events will have hit PPV through the

first six months of the year, including the three-day "Woodstock '99"extravaganza

in July.

While PPV-concert revenues continue to fall way short of

those generated by boxing and wrestling, PPV executives said the events do attract viewers

to PPV that may have not ordered in the past.

"Music can reach out to a very specific audience that

other events can't reach," Spring Communications president John Rubey said. "It

may not be a large audience, but they have a passion for the performer that makes them

want to order the event. And once that [addressable] box is in the house, there's an

opportunity to purchase more events."

LABELS PARTICIPATE

Unlike the early years, when PPV was considered the primary

revenue source for a concert performance, industry observers said record labels are more

involved in developing PPV events. PPV is now considered a promotional tool to help sell

an artist's image and compact discs, as well as a relatively small but incremental revenue

source.

"The expense of the Woodstock '99festival is

gargantuan, and the cost of mounting the event will far surpass the amount of money made

from PPV," Metropolitan Group executive vice president Jeff Rowland said.

"We're not relying on PPV to make or break the

festival, but it's a major part of the overall revenue picture, and we're putting a

multimillion-dollar promotional campaign behind PPV," Rowland added.

Warner Bros.' May PPV concert featuring pop group Matchbox

20 was also created primarily to drive record sales for the group, with PPV revenues seen

as a secondary revenue stream.

"We would be happy to get a strong buy-rate and see a

50,000-buy bump in record sales over a three-week period during and after the event,"

Warner Bros. executive vice president of domestic features and pay TV Eric Frankel said.

Warner Bros. also co-produces several other concert-type

programs for cable, including Russell Simmons'Oneworld Music Beat (Black

Entertainment Television) and Hard Rock Live (VH1).

For the music labels, televised stage performances also

provide more and differentiated exposure for the artists.

"I think the music industry is seeking out different

avenues for exposure beyond music videos, and they're beginning to realize the importance

of TV as a means to sell records," Frankel said. "The record labels are working

harder and harder to get their talent on the television and to try to get their artists on

TV."

BETTER EXPOSURE THAN A VIDEO

Even though the cost of producing and distributing a live

performance is substantially higher than that of developing a music video, Frankel said,

the return for a record label is greater because the promotion for such shows is much more

exaggerated and targeted than that for a video.

"A show may cost two times more than a video, but if

you can get a network to run that show several times and to put a significant amount of

promotion behind it, in the end, it provides more exposure for the artists," he

added.

Taking it further, the live performance could even lead to

the development of a special recording, further boosting awareness and revenue for the

artists, the label and the network.

MTV: Music Television, for example, had several CD hits

from its Unplugged series, featuring such artists as Mariah Carey, Tony Bennett and

Eric Clapton. The last two won Grammy Awards.

VH1 is planning to release a CD based on its most recent Divas

concert, which featured Cher, Tina Turner, Brandy and Whitney Houston, Katz said. And

the network is co-producing a CD from an upcoming concert featuring disco-music queen

Donna Summer -- part of a live-to-tape concert performance it will air in June.

"That will happen more and more as we plan live

performances in the future," Katz said.