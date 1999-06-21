Competition Must Play a Role in Cable Rate Study

The state Legislature leaped into action upon learning that

cable rates in Pennsylvania have increased at an average of 8 percent per year over the

last decade, about 3.5 times the rate of inflation.

It formed a committee to study the phenomenon.

As it does so, the Legislature needs to look at its own

failure to produce competition generally in the telecommunications industry -- a

failure that allows the cable companies to operate as regional monopolies and charge

exorbitant rates.

Just five of the 400 cable companies that operate in

Pennsylvania provide service to two-thirds of Pennsylvania households -- a statistic

that, by itself, illustrates the problem.

Instead of studying the cable rates as if they exist in a

vacuum, the Legislature should consider the state government's failure to produce

competition throughout the telecommunications industry. That failure began in 1993 when

the Legislature and the Public Utility Commission allowed Bell of Pennsylvania to raise

rates for its monopolized local phone service, in exchange for a promise to establish a

comprehensive, high-tech telecommunications system throughout the state. That promise not

yet been met.

The failure was further emphasized when the PUC allowed

Bell to establish rates for access to its phone system that effectively prohibited

meaningful competition for local phone service. Without competition for local phone

service, there is no competition for "bundled" services at lower rates,

including Internet access and cable television.

Although there are other components to the cable cost

increases, including technological and programming expansion with the industry,

competition is the surest course to reduced costs for consumers. The best proof is in the

long-distance telephone industry, in which the cost of a long-distance call today is less

than it was 20 years ago.