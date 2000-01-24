Competition from DBS, AOL TV Helps Ops Bridge Technical Gaps

Cable's need to resolve internal differences over

interactive-TV-platform strategies, especially between the top two MSOs, has taken on new

urgency amid wide recognition that an all-out advanced-services push represents the

industry's best line of defense against a red-hot direct-broadcast satellite offensive.

The urgency and its impact on the OpenCable

standards-setting process was vividly displayed in a discussion between senior engineers

of AT&T Broadband & Internet Services and Time Warner Cable at the recent Society

of Cable Telecommunications Engineers' 2000 Conference on Emerging Technologies in

Anaheim, Calif.

"Every time somebody walks into Best Buy, it seems

like they're being sold a DBS box," said Jim Wood, vice president for advanced

technology at AT&T Broadband. "We've got to do something to stop the

bleeding."

Wood and Time Warner vice president of interactive services

John Callahan stressed their commitments to getting past their divisions on the OpenCable

framework, which helped to push commercial implementation of the vital software

architectural components in retail-distributed set-top terminals into the Christmas 2001

time frame. "We don't want to bifurcate the industry," Callahan said.

Time Warner has been promoting its "Pegasus"

digital set-top architecture as a foundation for OpenCable.

AT&T Broadband, meanwhile, is promoting a set of

application-program interfaces for client (set-top) software and "middleware"

linking clients and server platforms in the headend, which assumes a much higher level of

functionality in the set-top.

But Time Warner recognizes that the operating system

supplied by PowerTV Inc. for Pegasus "is not the right approach" for OpenCable,

and that the OS ultimately chosen "must integrate many of the things Jim has been

talking about," Callahan said.

"We as an industry have been extremely successful in

deploying millions of digital set-top boxes and in promoting standardization through MPEG

[Moving Picture Expert Group] and the DOCSIS [Data Over Cable Service Interface

Specification] process," Wood said.

"However, we don't have a clear view on the

client-side or the service-side architectures that are essential to delivering more

advanced services through those set-tops," he added.

Resolving those differences is crucial, Wood said, adding,

"We absolutely need to take the fight into consumer homes, where we can use our

interactive platform to capture customers with services they can't get from our

competitors."

Cable's problem with the current generation of thin-client

boxes -- including the Motorola Inc. (formerly General Instrument Corp.)

"DCT-2000" and Pegasus set-tops from various vendors -- is that they are too

thin to accommodate software upgrades for new types of services, Wood said.

"We've been striving to design a platform that you can

deploy once and continue using as the services evolve," he noted.

Praising the Motorola "DCT-5000" set-top as a

"wonderful hardware platform" that meets this requirement, Wood described the

"middleware" architecture AT&T Broadband is promoting for OpenCable as a

means of providing a uniform industry approach to incorporating new servers into the

"client-side" platform.

"I'd appreciate feedback [from engineers] on whether

we've got the right approach," he added.

The broad outlines of the middleware architecture have been

a part of OpenCable almost from the outset of the Cable Television Laboratories Inc.

standards-setting process. But defining the APIs that will link specific service functions

with functions in the headend and in the set-top has proved daunting.

In AT&T Broadband's case, the middleware components

include:

The broadcast-service layer, which supports the

ability of applications to "get hold" of TV channels or other applications in

the box without relying on a click of the remote, whether in the electronic programming

guide, the vertical blanking interval or some "out-of-band" location;

The HTML (HyperText Markup Language) engine, an

"absolutely critical" component that provides for navigation across different

applications or services and, in AT&T Broadband's case, which involves a specialized

version of Microsoft Corp.'s "Internet Explorer" navigator, but which can also

involve implementation of navigators in the "Java Virtual Machine" environment;

The foundation layer, or set of APIs for all

services, which provides access to support capabilities, such as the

graphics/video-composition engine, the service-policy aggregator and provider, the

event/usage logging process and other core functions;

The common-content interface, which allows multiple

Web sites to have access to the different resources in the set-top;

The EPG support module, which allows new EPGs to be

loaded into the set-top; and

The "navshell" application, or master

application, which runs on the set-top to manage such functions as providing user

graphical interfaces for various service categories, controlling the combined graphical

user experience and displaying enhanced-TV content.

Time Warner, which has been debating the question of

"to middleware or not to middleware," is leaning toward a middleware approach

where "some kind of virtual-machine environment is the most likely candidate,"

Callahan said.

Such an environment invites the kind of flexibility and

processing power in the set-top box that AT&T Broadband envisions.

But executives acknowledged that even with closer agreement

between the two companies on OpenCable, a retail presence for the standardized approach to

interactive, Web-capable set-top terminals will come too late to deal with the bleeding

state of affairs occasioned by the surge in DBS sales.

As a result, Callahan said, "There will be bilateral

agreements between individual cable companies and retail outlets in their markets to

support distribution of our set-tops without waiting for OpenCable."

The cable industry is also wrestling with the threat from

America Online Inc.'s "AOL TV," in which cable competitors using digital

subscriber lines and satellite links can deliver a full range of entertainment-oriented

Web content, as well as specialized content, to the TV.

In cable, there are strategic and practical reasons for

limiting Web access, which could dilute the appeal of cable's Web-to-the-TV offerings

against those of AOL and other competitors.

AOL officials have said that the company will stick with

the AOL TV strategy of using noncable facilities even after it completes its merger with

Time Warner Inc.

"We want to do deals that give content providers

special opportunities to control the resources in the box," Wood said. "With

regard to Internet-content providers in general, I don't trust them enough to give them

open access to those resources, so I'll put them off in a sandbox."

Such concerns would be mitigated if MSOs deployed

headend-centric systems that handle Web access for low-power and high-power set-tops. But

the industry has only begun experimenting with such systems.

Callahan said Time Warner is considering a headend-centric

model as a way to provide a low-cost personalized digital recording service that would

compete with the hard-disk-drive systems being marketed by DBS providers, AOL and others

through affiliations with TiVo Inc. and Replay Networks Inc.

"Of course, any of our planning in this area is

subject to the strategies we work out with AOL once the merger is completed,"

Callahan noted.

Wood said AT&T Broadband is exploring set-top-oriented

and headend-centric options to supply personalized recording, and it hopes to begin

offering set-tops with hard-disk drives to support such services as early as this year.

"We've been communicating with the retail

manufacturing sector on this, and we have an RFI [request for information] out on

it," he added.