Competition Is Costly In Columbus

It only covers 90,000 subscribers, but last week's

financial report by Coaxial Communications of Central Ohio Inc. provided a stark glimpse

at the difficulties of operating a competitive cable system.

Privately owned Coaxial Communications sold a 75 percent

stake in its flagship Columbus, Ohio, operation to Insight Communications Co. in August

for $170 million. Tiny Coaxial needed a bigger partner to upgrade its system, which

competes against Ameritech New Media's newer, snazzier 750-megahertz operation.

Insight plans to leapfrog telco Ameritech Corp.'s cable arm

by upgrading the Columbus system to 870 MHz from its current 490 MHz, at a cost of about

$23 million.

"We made the determination that we think we need the

bandwidth there," Insight CEO Michael Willner said last week, adding that the MSO

plans to introduce digital-television and cable-modem services in Columbus in the first

half of 1999.

After selling publicly traded bonds to finance the

acquisition, privately owned Insight has begun to issue quarterly financial reports for

the Columbus operation on a stand-alone basis.

As of Sept. 30, the Columbus system had 90,314 subscribers,

up just 1 percent from 89,499 a year earlier. That relatively low growth rate came despite

some "deeply discounted promotional rates" that were instituted as part of the

system's battle against ANM, which offered giveaways like supermarket coupons and movie

tickets. Willner said Coaxial decided to cut rates by more than 40 percent in some cases.

Overall revenue per subscriber declined by $1.96, or 4

percent, to $43.68 from $45.64 a year ago, because of the discounts. The system's overall

quarterly revenue of $12 million was up 1.6 percent, but only because advertising revenue

rose nearly 15 percent and Coaxial increased some equipment charges.

Through nine months, overall revenue was down by close to 2

percent, to $35.8 million from $36.5 million in the same period in 1997. Some 15,000

subscribers, or 17 percent of the system, were given rate discounts, compared with 200

subscribers in the first three quarters of 1997.

Cash flow in the quarter, at $4.4 million, was nearly

unchanged from the same period a year ago, as Coaxial was pinched by 11 percent higher

programming costs.

Going forward, the Columbus system will benefit from

programming discounts available to Insight, a top 20 operator with 510,000 subscribers.

Insight also shaved some costs by eliminating duplicated jobs and some unneeded real

estate.

Had the Insight cost base been in effect for the entire

quarter, cash flow would have been about $5.3 million, compared with a pro forma $5.2

million in the second quarter of 1998.

But through nine months, the system's actual cash flow was

off by about 15 percent, to $12.8 million from $15 million a year ago, due to 16 percent

higher programming costs, coupled with the rate discounts.

Insight claimed no buyer remorse. In fact, its $23 million

upgrade plan, announced in October, represents an acceleration of its previously planned

$15 million upgrade to 750 MHz.

In a glimpse at the future, September's cash flow, after

the first full month under Insight's ownership, was consistent with annualized earnings

before interest payments, depreciation and taxes of $21.6 million. Willner said that

figure was "very close" to the projections that Insight had given to bond buyers

who invested in the deal.