CommScope Broadband Networks Biz Stays Steady in Q2, But Pandemic Hits Other Sectors

Hickory, N.C.-based technology vendor CommScope reported an 18.1% year-over-year revenue dip to $2.103 billion in the second quarter, with clients in multiple parts of its business affected by the ongoing pandemic.

The news in the company’s Broadband Networks sector was the best, with the area largely flat (off just 0.2%) year over year to $671.9 million, as cable operator clients gobbled up additional licenses to conduct network capacity expansions. CommScope said its Broadband Networks sector will benefit starting next year from tier 2 and 3 operator clients participating in the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund.

CommScope Q2 sales were hit hard elsewhere.

In Home Networks, sales were off 31.6% to $624 million, with the video CPE market continuing to fade fast amid the cord-cutting trend, and a COVID-19-caused slump in activations only exacerbating that downward trend.

Q2 sales in the company’s Outdoor Networks sector were down 28.3 to $328.4, with tier 1 carrier sales in North America soft due to capital spending priorities and project timing. CommScope did say that T-Mobile, which finally closed its merger with Sprint in the second quarter, has resumed spending.

CommScope’s Venue and Campus Networks sector was off 13.2% to $478.5, with the business segment suffering from pandemic-caused general construction delays. The company did say that project cancellations have been limited.