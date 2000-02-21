Comcasts CN8 Absorbs TSM

Comcast Corp. is shelving regional news channel TSM

Network, which Lenfest Communications Inc. and its Suburban Cable created and distributed

to roughly 1 million subscribers.

Comcast, which bought Lenfest and Suburban, laid off 41 TSM

staffers earlier this month. A total of 35 of those staffers were part-timers, and all of

them got six-month severance packages. Another 34 TSM employees had already left with

severance packages in hand.

But even as it shut down Tri-State Media Inc., Comcast

hired 85 of its staffers for the news department the MSO is building for CN8. CN8 is

Comcast's own regional public-affairs and sports channel, and in April, it plans to

add two live nightly newscasts -- at 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. -- to its schedule.

In the past, CN8 mainly aired a mix of regional sports and

live call-in talk shows, with those offerings dealing with politics, community issues,

health and sports. That format was in contrast to the all-news programming TSM was doing.

"We thought a marriage of [CN8's talk programming

and TSM's live news] was perfect," said Michael Doyle, senior vice president for

Comcast's East-West region.

In addition to hiring the 85 former TSM employees, CN8

retained TSM president Stanley Greene to do some consulting. The channel will also recruit

another 15 people so that it has 100 on staff dedicated to news, according to Doyle.

CN8 is spending $1 million to buy new equipment and build

new sets at TSM's studio in New Castle, Del., where its new nightly newscasts will be

anchored.

"Our programming model for CN8 has been live talk and

airing 200 sports events," Doyle said. "When we looked at our programming, what

we were missing in the mix was news."

As part of its new regional-news initiative, CN8 is also

spending $1.5 million to upgrade a studio in center city Philadelphia, one of its two

facilities in the "City of Brotherly Love." The channel also has bureaus or

studio facilities in Baltimore; Trenton and Union, N.J.; and Pennsylvania.

CN8 reaches 4 million cable homes, via fiber, from

Baltimore to northern New Jersey, with a huge cluster in Philadelphia. Its newscasts will

contain news from throughout the region it covers via its various news bureaus.

Once the newscasts start in April, CN8's primetime

lineup will undergo a slight revamping.

The show that now airs at 7 p.m., Family Talk, will

move to mornings once the first newscast debuts. It's Your Call will stay at 8

p.m., followed by medical show On Call at 9 p.m. and Sports Talk at 10 p.m.

The second live newscast airs at 11 p.m.

So from 7 p.m. to midnight, CN8's programming will be

live, Doyle said, as well its morning block from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.