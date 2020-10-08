Comcast Touts Trial Milestone: Symmetrical 1.25 Gbps Speeds Using DAA and NFV

Comcast said it has successfully trialed the DOCSIS-powered network of the future in Jacksonville, Fla.

The cable operator said it delivered symmetrical 1.25 gigabit-per-second speeds to a local-area home using Network Function Virtualization (NFV) and Distributed Access Architecture (DAA) with Remote PHY over DOCSIS-powered hybrid fiber-coaxial network.

Comcast is touting the successful trial as a “milestone” in the cable industry’s journey to what it markets as its “10G” future—one in which operators will deliver super-fast multi-gigabit downstream and upstream speeds with ultra-low latency, surpassing the potential of the wireless industry’s 5G push.

Comcast is engaged in the 10G initiative along with NCTA, CableLabs and SCTE, as well as operators from around the world.

“The great strength of our network technology is that we will have the ability to scale these next-generation speeds to tens of millions of homes in the future without digging up yards, or starting massive construction projects,” said Tony Werner, president of technology, product and Experience at Comcast Cable. “This technology provides a path to meeting the needs of the future and making multi-gigabit symmetrical speeds a reality for everyone, not just a select few.”

Added Elad Nafshi, senior VP of next-generation access technologies at Comcast Cable: “We’ve been inspired by the work our global technical community has done to advance the technologies that made this performance possible and are proud to begin the process of delivering those benefits to customers.”