Comcast SportsNet Launches Lighthearted Ads

When Comcast SportsNet decided to run its first outdoor

billboards this fall, the company tried to set itself apart from other local Philadelphia

television stations.

Instead of the usual television personalities beaming down

on passersby, SportsNet decided to use something that would really catch the attention of

its target audience: jock itch.

"We wanted to set ourselves up as a guy hangout,"

said Stephanie Smith, vice president of marketing.

The prominently placed red-and-white billboards used funny

one-liners to catch the attention of the network's predominantly male sports fans. One

read: "How to cure that persistent jock itch"; the other, "Happy marriage?

We can fix that."

Smith said the network has had plenty of positive feedback

on the billboards, from both males and females.

"We're not in the market to break up marriages,"

she added.

The billboards were designed by Narberth, Pa.-based

advertising agency RedTettemer, which also created the channel's fall ad campaign that was

designed to drive viewership during the November sweeps period. Account planning director

Joyce Rivas said the goal of the campaign was to convince casual sports fans to watch Sports

Rise and Sports Nite, which recap the highlights of games viewers may have

missed.

Radio, on-air and print ads featured fictional

"universal laws" that explain why fans miss the games they most want to see.

"Universal law of the sports fan number 18," for

example, stated: "Objects in motion tend to stay in motion, except traffic on your

way home to see the game."

Other "universal laws" involve the wife's opera

tickets, phone calls from Mom and a daughter's can't-miss dance recital.

"We had to appeal not only to the married guy but the

single guy, too," Smith said. Each of the ads featured the tag line, "Miss the

game? Catch the highlights."

This year's SportsNet campaign differs in focus from last

year's, when the network had just launched and was still trying to brand itself, said

Smith. "Now, we have to let consumers know what's on the brand."

Smith said SportsNet plans to bring back the

"universal law of the sports fan" campaign next February, along with a contest

in which viewers can send in their own universal laws for future ads.

"Our mission is not only to educate the viewers, but

to entertain them," Smith said.

Like other local sports channels, Comcast SportsNet faces

the challenge of keeping basketball fans interested until the National Basketball

Association lockout ends and the new season begins. Smith said SportsNet is airing Sixers

Rewind, featuring the best Philadelphia 76ers basketball games of last season.

To help drive viewership, SportsNet is running ads with the

tag line, "Just because there's no Sixers game on tonight doesn't mean there's no

Sixers game on tonight."