Comcast Sells Out of Cellular for $1.7B

Seizing the chance to exit an increasingly competitive

business, Comcast Corp. last week agreed to deal away its cellular-phone operations to SBC

Communications Inc. for about $1.7 billion.

The deal will remove about $1.3 billion in relatively

expensive debt from Comcast's books, making it easier to engineer cable acquisitions

like its pending deals to acquire Jones Intercable Inc. and to invest in Prime

Communications LLC. Comcast also gets $400 million in cash.

Comcast said the sale price was about 10 times annualized

cash flow, although the multiple was probably closer to nine times the unit's

estimated 1999 cash flow. Some regional cellular companies have sold for more recently.

But Comcast's cellular business has suffered from

declining cash flow lately in the face of stiff competition, and the business looked to be

flat this year, analysts said.

In a call with analysts last Wednesday, Comcast president

Brian Roberts said its money was better spent elsewhere.

"We decided that wireless is more of a national and

soon to be international business," Roberts said. "We were not, for the long

term, going to be able to remain competitive with the kinds of margins and profits that we

enjoy today.

"Our focus is on the broadband plant, and it was

really just opportunistic of us to find a chance to sell now," he added.

Analysts were generally upbeat about the sale and the

price. Alan Gould, a cable and media analyst with Gerard Klauer Mattison Inc., said the

price was about $200 million less than he thought Comcast might have gotten. But he added

that he thought the deal was great for Comcast, nonetheless.

"I'm just happy to see them out of that

business," Gould said.

Comcast executives said they were pleased to be getting

out, too. One executive noted that when Comcast got into the business in 1988 and expanded

with an acquisition in 1992, the cellular business was a comfortable duopoly divided along

urban and rural market lines.

Today, the Philadelphia market alone is served by three

carriers with nationwide networks: AT&T Corp., Sprint PCS Inc. and Nextel

Communications. The other big carrier, Bell Atlantic Mobile, covers the entire East Coast.

"This is a reasonable exit for Comcast at a time when

wireless properties have been trading at a premium," The Yankee Group analyst Mark

Lowenstein said. Comcast Cellular performed well in Philadelphia, but it inevitably lost

ground against bigger rival operators. "Companies like Comcast in wireless are a

dying breed," Lowenstein added.

Roberts said Comcast Cellular, with about 800,000

customers, had managed to maintain top share of the Philadelphia market. But when

opportunities arose to expand the business -- such as when Vanguard Cellular Systems Inc.

sold out to AT&T for $1.5 billion in October -- Comcast stayed on the sidelines.

At least one other company also expressed interest in the

cellular operation, Roberts said.

Comcast offers wireless service under the "Comcast

Metrophone" brand in Pennsylvania, and it operates as "Comcast Cellular

One" in Delaware and New Jersey. Its market covers an area with about 8.4 million

people.

SBC is also buying Comcast's wireless systems in

Aurora-Elgin and Joliet, Ill., and 12 personal-communications-system licenses in

Pennsylvania that Comcast bought in 1997. SBC had already been operating the Illinois

properties under a management contract.

The deal helps to fill a gap in SBC's Cellular One

operations along the East Coast.

Roberts said there were no specific plans to redeploy the

cash and increased borrowing flexibility.

Comcast has aggressively seized opportunities when they

have arisen, though. Last month's deal to, in essence, buy Prime and its 430,000

cable subscribers for $1.45 billion over the next several years was the latest such move.

Earlier, Comcast agreed to buy control of Jones for about $700 million, and it may decide

to trade stock or pay cash for other outstanding Jones shares.

"There is nothing we are currently working on,"

Roberts said, when asked if Comcast planned to plow the $1.7 billion into cable

acquisitions. "Our philosophy has always been to do transactions

opportunistically."

Century Communications Corp. is currently on the block, or

at least exploring sale opportunities, but analysts said they think that Century's

expected $4.5 billion price tag is probably more than Comcast would want to pay.

Comcast said the cellular sale, which will probably close

in the third quarter, would cut its debt-to-cash flow ratio to about 3.4 times from 3.8

times. But when various transactions -- including the acquisitions of Prime and Jones

and the sale of the company's United Kingdom operations to NTL Inc. -- are factored

in, Comcast's leverage ratio will hold steady at about 4.5 times, treasurer John

Alchin said.

The company's war chest contains a trove of marketable

securities, including 24 million AT&T shares worth more than $2 billion, 50 million

Sprint PCS shares (which can't currently be sold) and 4.8 million NTL shares. Some of

that will probably go in the Prime deal, which starts out as a $735 million loan from

Comcast.