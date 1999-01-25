Comcast Refutes Little Rock Estimates

Comcast Corp. has come out with both guns blazing in an

attempt to discredit a consultant's report recommending that five communities

surrounding Little Rock, Ark., build their own municipal cable-television system.

According to the MSO's analysis, the municipal system

will cost too much, it will take too long to build and it could prove financially

disastrous for the communities involved.

On the other hand, the cities that commissioned the study

last year were pleased with the report, and they called Comcast's analysis nothing

more than a desperate effort to preserve its monopoly.

In October, the five communities -- Little Rock, North

Little Rock, Jacksonville, Maumelle and Sherwood -- commissioned United Telesystems Inc.,

a Savannah, Ga.-based consultant, to look into the creation of a municipal cable network.

UTI presented its findings to the city governments Jan. 6.

UTI determined that the cities would have to spend about

$97 million to build 2,274 miles of plant. The system would be state-of-the-art --

860-megahertz, hybrid fiber-coaxial and two-way -- and it would include plans for

high-speed Internet access.

The report stated that the entire system could be built in

three years -- after financing and permit approval were obtained -- and that it would pass

152,000 homes. According to UTI, the municipalities could expect penetration rates of 32

percent during the system's first year of operation and 36 percent after three years.

Comcast hired its own consultant, Alan Hahn, president of

Hickory Mountain Associates Inc., a Ridgewood, N.J.-based engineering firm. Hahn said not

only are UTI's numbers wrong, but they don't even come close.

Hahn's main concern with the report is the penetration

rate that the municipalities expect once the system is built: 36 percent.

"I don't know of any overbuilder that has gotten

anywhere near that," Hahn said.

Dave Scott, senior vice president of the south-central

region for Comcast, pointed to other larger overbuilders -- namely Southern New England

Telecommunications Corp. in Connecticut and BellSouth Corp. in Atlanta -- that have had

much lower penetration rates.

"In Connecticut, SNET has a 13 percent-penetration

rate," Scott said. "SNET is a credible company. There's no real reason why

they couldn't have success if this was viable. In Atlanta, BellSouth, after three

years, hasn't cracked 12 percent yet. How can you even think about 36 percent?"

Hahn also took exception to UTI's failure to run an

analysis of lower-penetration models and what it would mean to the residents of the

various municipalities.

"I think that the city should ask UTI what the payback

really is," Hahn added.

J. Allen Davis, president of UTI, refuted Comcast's

claims, stating that in six of the communities where he has recommended municipal

overbuilds, each one has exceeded the penetration rates estimated for Little Rock.

While Davis said a confidentiality agreement prevented him

from revealing the rates of those other communities, he added that the Little Rock

subscriber estimates are not far-fetched considering that they are for homes passed.

"What we are saying is that roughly one of every three

potentially serviceable customers in the market will elect to become a subscriber [to the

municipal service]," Davis said.

Hahn also had problems with the cost of the municipal

system, saying that at $42,000 per mile, it was quite high.

Davis did not refute that number, but he said the real

financial viability is expressed in how many homes per mile the system will have.

According to his calculations, the system will pass about 66.8 homes per mile -- more than

enough to justify the cost.

Michael Keck, vice mayor of the city of Little Rock, said

that while the city government is still evaluating UTI's report, he is confident that

a municipal system will be cost-effective.

Keck also characterized Comcast's criticism of the

report as sour grapes. "I would expect them to be critical of anything that we put

forward," he said.