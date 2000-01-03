Comcast Launches Image Campaign, New Logo

Comcast Corp. has embarked on a new multifaceted image

campaign designed to reflect the company's growing focus on new products and

services.

The MSO will phase out its 30-year-old logo, which was

designed to evoke the look and feel of a television, and replace it with a more modern

emblem.

Company executives introduced the new logo to system-level

employees over a two-week period last month, along with new television ads, a company

"credo" and the newly launched Comcast University training program.

Cross-channel television spots that broke Dec. 12 unveiled

the logo to subscribers across all Comcast systems.

Recent Comcast acquisitions and system swaps helped to

influence the timing of the branding campaign, according to executive vice president of

marketing and customer service Dave Watson. He noted that of the 8.2 million subscribers

Comcast stands to serve once its pending deals close, 60 percent will be new to the

Comcast brand.

Because employees from recently acquired systems will also

be new to the Comcast corporate culture, the MSO polled hundreds of existing workers to

help create a company credo to indoctrinate newcomers. The credo states that Comcast will

be the company that consumers "look to first for products that connect people to

what's important in their lives," Watson said.

"From a positioning point, we want our customers to

look to a cable company first -- which they don't do today -- for new products and

services, whether they're voice or data," he added. "We want to let

customers know we're very capable of delivering data and digital television."

The new TV spots, created by Narberth, Pa.-based ad agency

Red Tettemer, highlight the emotional aspects of communications, and not just the

functional ones, Watson said. Featuring the tag line, "What a cool new world,"

the ads show a group of aviators preparing for a parachute jump by watching The Weather

Channel, for example, and a car buff driving an automobile after he buys it online.

Watson said he sees two significant portals for Comcast:

the digital-cable portal and the data portal. He believes each will allow the MSO to offer

customers new services -- video-on-demand, electronic commerce or something else

altogether -- every 12 to 18 months.

"It's not a one-way medium anymore," Watson

said in explaining the emotional focus of the new ad campaign. "We want to let

customers know you can go places, do things."

To help appeal to consumers' lifestyles, the ads are

deliberately designed to target a more diverse audience, including youth, women, Hispanics

and other people of color -- what Comcast calls "the millennium customer."

"We had been producing fairly homogenous ads speaking to product benefits,"

Watson said.

In an effort to reach the Hispanic market, Comcast is

adding Spanish-language programming on digital tiers in some markets, and where it does,

it develops specific ads targeted toward Hispanic audiences. The MSO is still evaluating

whether to create an ad campaign in Spanish and whether it will hire a Hispanic ad agency.

Watson doesn't expect to expand the new ad spots to

broadcast television in the near term. He added that broadcast buys would make more sense

once Comcast's urban markets are more highly clustered and when the MSO has more new

products to sell.

While the new logo has been introduced to all Comcast

customers through cross-channel spots, the old logo will likely be around for a while as

the company updates its trucks and other branded properties.

Because of the economics involved in a rapid logo swap,

"We're phasing in the new look to consumers over time," Watson said.

"We didn't feel that we needed a flash cut."

With Comcast employees, the transition was a little

quicker. Top executives including Comcast Cable Communications Inc. president Steve Burke

went on tour to visit each system, although some of the events were held regionally.

In Comcast's hometown of Philadelphia, the company

used its First Union Center arena Dec. 9 to host 3,500 employees for news of the corporate

image campaign. Attendees received an early holiday gift in the form of free cable-modem

service. "They went crazy for that," Watson said.