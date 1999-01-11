Comcast Launches Broadband Portal
Bala Cynwyd, Pa. -- Comcast Corp.'s Comcast Online
Communications said it will launch the first broadband Internet portal devoted to
high-speed content and applications, OnBroadband.com (www.onbroadband.com).
The site will target all high-speed Internet consumers,
whether they use cable modems or other broadband technologies, such as ISDN (integrated
services digital network), DSL (digital subscriber line), wireless cable or satellite.
The portal will aggregate broadband content, such as
multimedia-enhanced news, video games, virtual-reality tours and video-enhanced shopping.
More than 1,000 broadband sites are available, according to the company.
Comcast hopes that the site will become indispensible for
business users and industry professionals. The company hopes to identify the best content
that is fragmented across the Internet and place it on the OnBroadband.com site. It noted
that there are more than 1 million users of high-speed Internet services in the United
States.
Comcast delivers @Home Network high-speed Internet service
under the name Comcast@Home.
