Comcast Launches Broadband Portal

Bala Cynwyd, Pa. -- Comcast Corp.'s Comcast Online

Communications said it will launch the first broadband Internet portal devoted to

high-speed content and applications, OnBroadband.com (www.onbroadband.com).

The site will target all high-speed Internet consumers,

whether they use cable modems or other broadband technologies, such as ISDN (integrated

services digital network), DSL (digital subscriber line), wireless cable or satellite.

The portal will aggregate broadband content, such as

multimedia-enhanced news, video games, virtual-reality tours and video-enhanced shopping.

More than 1,000 broadband sites are available, according to the company.

Comcast hopes that the site will become indispensible for

business users and industry professionals. The company hopes to identify the best content

that is fragmented across the Internet and place it on the OnBroadband.com site. It noted

that there are more than 1 million users of high-speed Internet services in the United

States.

Comcast delivers @Home Network high-speed Internet service

under the name Comcast@Home.