Comcast Integrates WiFi 6E Support into Next-gen Advanced Gateway (CES 2022)

Comcast is using CES 2022 to introduce the latest iteration of its xFi Advanced Gateway, which is cable operator's first CPE to support the new WiFi 6E standard.

Introduced in 2019, the sixth iteration of the 802.11 WiFi standard dramatically improves the way routers and gateways handle multiple devices at once. A year ago, the WiFi Alliance, the industry trade group that oversees the evolution of WiFi, began certification of WiFi 6E.

The standard taps into a third band, the 6GHz spectrum band, recently opened up by the FCC. That adds to the 2GHz and 5GHz bands already enabled by the vast majority of home WiFi gateway devices.

Comcast said it will start deploying its so-called "XB8" gateway in the coming months, starting with subscribers to 1-gig plans, as well as the cable operator's xFi Complete service, a $25-a-month ad-on service that includes unlimited data and a WiFi extender. Comcast customers can also lease the XB8 for $14 a month.

“The next generation gateway underpins our commitment to providing the best whole-home WiFi experience with the fastest speeds, ultimate control, advanced cybersecurity protection and broad coverage in the home, “said Dave Watson, CEO, Comcast Cable. “We’re also making the latest advancement in WiFi available to our customers today, so their home networks are ready for all of the WiFi 6E capable devices that hit the shelves in the future.”