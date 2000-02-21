Comcast Gets Into PPV-Event
Comcast Corp. will take the development of original
pay-per-view programming into its own hands by developing PPV concerts and events for
national distribution.
Under its Comcast Original Programming division and in
association with In Demand, the MSO will distribute a PPV concert this month featuring
pop-rock performers Tori Amos and Alanis Morissette, Comcast vice president of original
programming and creative services Jon Gorchow said.
The concert was scheduled to debut Feb. 19, and it will run
throughout the month. The taped event will retail at a suggested price of $19.95.
"We were delighted to be chosen to produce this event
and offer it to Comcast customers with In Demand," Gorchow said.
While the 7 million-subscriber MSO has offered free and
exclusive music, comedy, sports and other special-event programming for its subscribers
every month for the past five years, the 5 1/2 Weeks Concert event marks the MSO's
initial foray into PPV-event production.
The event will prominently display the new In Demand brand,
which launched Jan. 1.
"All of these shows will provide us with an ability to
generate revenue, as well as to enhance the brand," Gorchow said.
Gorchow added that he would like to produce and distribute
at least eight PPV events throughout the year for In Demand, mostly within the music
genre. "We're talking with a number of artists," he said.
While producing and distributing PPV events can be
expensive, Gorchow said, Comcast's sponsorship deal with MP3.com Inc. covered most of the
costs for the 5 1/2 Weeks Concert.
