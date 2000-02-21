Comcast Gets Into PPV-Event

Comcast Corp. will take the development of original

pay-per-view programming into its own hands by developing PPV concerts and events for

national distribution.

Under its Comcast Original Programming division and in

association with In Demand, the MSO will distribute a PPV concert this month featuring

pop-rock performers Tori Amos and Alanis Morissette, Comcast vice president of original

programming and creative services Jon Gorchow said.

The concert was scheduled to debut Feb. 19, and it will run

throughout the month. The taped event will retail at a suggested price of $19.95.

"We were delighted to be chosen to produce this event

and offer it to Comcast customers with In Demand," Gorchow said.

While the 7 million-subscriber MSO has offered free and

exclusive music, comedy, sports and other special-event programming for its subscribers

every month for the past five years, the 5 1/2 Weeks Concert event marks the MSO's

initial foray into PPV-event production.

The event will prominently display the new In Demand brand,

which launched Jan. 1.

"All of these shows will provide us with an ability to

generate revenue, as well as to enhance the brand," Gorchow said.

Gorchow added that he would like to produce and distribute

at least eight PPV events throughout the year for In Demand, mostly within the music

genre. "We're talking with a number of artists," he said.

While producing and distributing PPV events can be

expensive, Gorchow said, Comcast's sponsorship deal with MP3.com Inc. covered most of the

costs for the 5 1/2 Weeks Concert.