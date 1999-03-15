Comcast Eyes $850M Bond Offering

Philadelphia -- Comcast Corp. is planning an $850 million

bond offering tied to the performance of AT&T Corp. stock -- called

"Participating Hybrid Option Note Exchangeable Securities," or

"PHONES" -- to raise cash for general business purposes.

Comcast, in a filing with the Securities and Exchange

Commission March 9, said it will issue 8.7 million of the subordinated debentures, due

2029. The PHONES bonds will be convertible into AT&T shares after maturity.

Merrill Lynch & Co., Credit Suisse First Boston,

Goldman Sachs & Co., Solomon Smith Barney, Bear Stearns & Co., Donaldson, Lufkin

& Jenrette Inc. and Lazard Freres & Co. LLC are serving as underwriters for the

offering.

Chicago-based Duff & Phelps Credit Rating Co. has

assigned a "BB-plus" rating to the bonds, reflecting Comcast's strong core

cable operations and its QVC electronic-retailing operations.

Duff & Phelps also noted Comcast's low debt

obligations, its significant cash holdings and its other monetizable assets.

Comcast currently has about 26.6 million shares of AT&T

stock (10 million of which are part of the bond offering), and the offering is thought to

be a way to gain some liquidity from those shares without having to sell them.

Comcast received the AT&T stock as part of its 20

percent interest in Teleport Communications Group, a private-line telephony carrier that

was acquired by AT&T in 1998.