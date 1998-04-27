Comcast Completes Amnesty Program

Baltimore -- More than 2,000 people came forward during an

amnesty campaign that Comcast Corp.'s Comcast Cablevision of Maryland concluded here

earlier this month, and the operator said it will now begin prosecuting those who are

receiving cable services illegally.

Comcast said it will work with the Maryland State

Attorney's Office to pursue the remaining offenders in Baltimore and in Howard and

Harford counties, outside of the city. The operator said it has identified more than 8,000

remaining illegal cable connections in the Baltimore area.

Technicians are conducting a house-by-house audit, using

electronic-monitoring equipment, to help Comcast locate illegal set-tops. Comcast said its

$100 million fiber optic upgrade made it possible, in part, to survey its subscribers

electronically.

In Comcast's last amnesty period, those convicted of

cable theft were fined $500 to $1,500, and they performed community service, the system

said. The operator has been performing amnesty programs periodically since the state

strengthened its piracy laws in 1993.