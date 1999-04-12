Comcast Closes Jones Buyout

Comcast Corp. completed its $700 million purchase of a

controlling stake in Jones Intercable Inc. last week, adding 1 million new customers to

its 4.5 million-subscriber base in the process.

The Philadelphia-based MSO paid $200 million for 2.9

million shares of special common stock held by Jones Intercable founder Glenn Jones --

shares amounting to 57 percent of the outstanding issue and electing 75 percent of the

board of directors.

It shelled out another $500 million for 12.8 million class

A common shares owned by BCI Telecom Holdings Inc., the largest outside investor in Jones

Intercable.

As a result, Comcast now holds 37 percent of the equity and

47 percent of the voting interest in the company. Comcast said Jones Intercable would

become a consolidated but publicly owned subsidiary of Comcast.

Meanwhile, last Wednesday was the last day for most of the

fewer than 100 employees left at Jones Intercable's Englewood, Colo., corporate

headquarters, including the MSO's top executives.

"Clearly, there are mixed feelings," departing

president Jim O'Brien said. "I haven't heard a lot of gnashing of teeth -- at least

not yet. People hate to see the company go. But we've worked hard, we've had a lot of fun

and we are going out on a high note."

With Jones Intercable in the fold, Comcast now turns its

attention to its acquisition of Englewood-based MediaOne Group Inc., which it's purchasing

for $60 billion in stock and debt.

Sources indicated that the completion of the Jones

Intercable deal, which had been expected to close in March, was held up until last week by

two Maryland local franchising authorities that were balking at transferring their cable

systems to Comcast.

"But that wasn't going to stop the deal from going

through," a Jones Intercable insider said.

Comcast officials said one of the LFAs voted last week to

authorize a transfer, while the second, which represented fewer than 10,000 subscribers,

could sign off on a new deal shortly.

Meanwhile, Comcast officials said no decision had been made

on whether the company will buy back 22.2 million Jones Intercable class A common shares

and 1.2 million special common shares that are still in public hands.

"We just wanted to get the deal closed," said

John Alchin, Comcast's senior vice president and treasurer. "Now that we have control

of the company, for the time being, anyway, we'll leave Jones as a separate public

company. No decision has been made beyond that."

Some analysts, however, don't expect the current structure

to remain in place for long.

In a report issued after the deal closed, Janco Partners

analyst Ted Henderson repeated his prediction that Comcast will take out the remaining

Jones Intercable shareholders by year's end.

"We feel that the longer Comcast waits, the higher the

takeout prices of Jones go," Henderson wrote, noting that Jones Intercable's

continued strong financial performance would drive up the price on any transaction based

on cash-flow multiples.

Henderson estimated that it would take 22 million new

shares to acquire the outstanding interest in Jones Intercable. At current prices, that

would amount to 0.85 shares of Comcast stock for each share of Jones Intercable, he added.

Meanwhile, the mood among Jones Intercable employees ranged

from nostalgic to fatalistic.

O'Brien, who had just returned from a family cruise through

the Panama Canal, conceded that his immediate future might be limited to "another

cruise."

"I haven't a clue," O'Brien said, when asked

about his plans. "I know that I want to stay in the cable business, I want to have

fun and I don't want to work real hard."

Other departing Jones employees weren't in any rush to find

new jobs.

"I'm going to spend some time with my kids and take my

time looking for another position," a secretary to an outgoing executive said.

"It shouldn't be too difficult. I'm a secretary, for crying out loud. We're in

demand."