Comcast Cables Baxter Departs

Tom Baxter, longtime president of Comcast Corp.'s

cable unit, announced his resignation last week to pursue other entrepreneurial

opportunities while remaining a consultant to Comcast.

Often, that sort of language -- when executives leave to

pursue unnamed other opportunities -- indicates that someone was forced out, but Baxter

and Comcast president Brian Roberts emphasized that this was not the case here. Baxter,

50, decided to leave when the company was in good shape and while he was young enough to

do other things, they said.

'I ran it for eight years, and it was a great

ride,' said Baxter, a Comcast senior vice president and president of Comcast Cable

Communications Inc., in an interview. 'I'm 50, and it's a great time to go.

The company is doing great.'

He said he expects to advise Comcast on 'big strategic

things,' while looking for smaller, entrepreneurial ventures to get behind.

Roberts said he was sorry to see Baxter leave, but he

expected to work with him on various projects in the future.

He said of Baxter, 'I think that he's a terrific

human being, and he's helped Comcast to build the kind of personality that it has --

as a place with a good bottom line, but also a good place to work and that has a heart and

cares about people. A lot of that emanated from Tom. So he had a great impact.'

Baxter joined Comcast in 1985. Before that, he'd

worked at Cablevision Systems Corp. and Warner-Amex Cable Communications Inc. He's

also worked as a banker at Manufacturers Hanover Trust and Citibank. He serves on the

boards of C-SPAN, the Cabletelevision Advertising Bureau, Cable in the Classroom and the

Lightspan Partnership.

Roberts said he would not look to immediately replace

Baxter. Instead, he and other Comcast senior executives will divide Baxter's

responsibilities.