Comcast Buys Stake in Biztravel.com

In a deal that may ultimately benefit its business-related

online offerings, Comcast Corp. said last week that it has invested several million

dollars in Internet-content provider Biztravel.com.

Comcast was part of a group that pumped $10 million into

the year-old service, which is aimed at businesspeople who travel a lot but who don't

use travel agencies or corporate travel departments. Other investors involved were earlier

backers: Intel Corp. and venture capitalists Accel Partners, Hummer Windblad and New

Enterprise Associates.

But Comcast put up 'the vast majority' of the $10

million, according to Mark Coblitz, the company's vice president of strategic

planning. Comcast vice chairman Julian Brodsky will join Biztravel.com's board of

directors.

Coblitz said Comcast, which was approached by an investment

banker associated with both companies, was impressed with Biztravel.com's service and

its management. He said it was the only online service he knew of that recommends travel

routes designed to maximize the use of frequent-flyer miles.

'We think that it'll be a good investment, and we

think that there are some ways that we might be able to work with them in some of the

things that we're developing,' Coblitz said.

Specifically, the service could be packaged with @Work, the

data-over-cable service aimed at businesses, which is a counterpart to the @Home Network

residential data service.

Investments in Internet content have been somewhat of a

mixed bag for cable operators, at least from a strategic perspective. Comcast's

earlier investment in Citysearch, an online community-information provider, has not led to

a direct tie-in with @Home, for example, although Coblitz such an arrangement is still

possible. Cox Communications Inc. owns a stake in ivillage, and it is still working on a

possible partnering arrangement, a Cox Interactive Media spokeswoman said.

U S West Media Group (which is changing its name to

MediaOne Group), though, has made several direct investments in companies that are

featured in its DiveIn localized Internet-content service. Those include CBS

Sportsline.com, Preview Travel and Golf.com.

Comcast has also invested in Infonautics, an online

electronic-information provider, and in Verisign, which provides digital authorization

services for electronic commerce. And the MSO has made indirect investments in Internet

firms through stakes in the KPCB Java Fund, Internet Capital Group and Media Technology

Ventures, Coblitz said.