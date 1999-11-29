Com21 Enters DOCSIS-Headend Market

Breaking away from longtime partner Cisco Systems Inc.,

Com21 Inc. is set to unwrap its own standards-based cable-modem-termination system this

week.

Com21 will introduce the "DOXcontroller" CMTS,

designed to comply with the first two generations of Data Over Cable Service Interface

Specification protocols for interoperability among cable modems and headends of different

vendors. The company plans to demonstrate the device at the upcoming Western Show.

DOXcontroller was designed to meet the DOCSIS 1.0 standard

and the upcoming advanced DOCSIS 1.1, which describes advanced features such as

quality-of-service requirements necessary to support Internet-protocol cable telephony.

Mehdi Asgharzadeh, general manager of Com21's

broadband-infrastructure business unit, said the product targets MSOs that are planning to

deploy networks supporting high-speed-data and voice services -- a market where Com21

believes vendors have hit a "performance wall" with their current-generation

products.

"This market is driven for voice applications, mainly

by AT&T [Corp.]," he said. "But there are other customers out there talking

about tiered services with guaranteed quality of service, and in a DOCSIS universe, that

requires 1.1 capability. There's no CMTS out there that does all of the

performance-intensive functionalities that QOS-based services require."

The Milpitas, Calif.-based company -- which claimed about

268,000 cable modems deployed worldwide as of Sept. 30 -- has worked with Cisco for some

time to develop modems that were interoperable with Cisco's widely deployed DOCSIS

1.0-qualified CMTS. Com21 has also used Cisco's "Universal Broadband

Router" in systems that it deployed for its own customers.

Com21 vice president of marketing Buck Gee said that

although Com21 and Cisco had a relationship aimed at developing strategic products for

both companies, Com21 made it clear that it wanted to eventually provide customers with

its own integrated, standards-based CMTS.

"We decided that in order to provide continued

leadership in the area we've focused on -- integrated voice and data -- it became

apparent [that] to provide leading-edge technology on one side, you had to have

leading-edge technology on the other side," Gee said. "And it became more

difficult to work with Cisco on that part of the partnership. So we decided to build the

CMTS to take more leadership on the voice side."

Gee said Com21 has essentially been in the headend business

for three years already by building cable-modem systems for its own customers that used

Cisco's DOCSIS 1.0-qualified CMTS, as well as its own proprietary products.

"We've got the experience of understanding where

a lot of the bottlenecks are and where delays are in a system that provides voice,"

Gee said.

Com21 now faces the challenge of getting the DOXcontroller

qualified as DOCSIS-interoperable by Cable Television Laboratories Inc. -- an achievement

it has been unable to achieve so far with its DOCSIS-compatible cable modems.

The company's inability to win DOCSIS certification

for its modems has caused its stock to get pounded on several occasions. Com21 now has

five different versions of its cable modems undergoing certification testing at CableLabs,

with results expected to be released before the Western Show.

Gee said that just as with modems, cable operators have

been willing to field-test or conduct trial deployments of noncertified product. That fact

is reflected by the large number of DOCSIS 1.1-compliant modems currently being tested at

CableLabs, which officially does not begin actual 1.1 certifications until the second

quarter of next year.

"In the early part of next year, people are going to

be trying these new technologies because they want the product as soon as possible,"

Gee said. "They're encouraging us and encouraging CableLabs to move as quickly

as possible to provide 1.1-enabled services."

Besides Cisco, Com21 will be competing with

DOCSIS-qualified headend equipment from Motorola Inc. and Arris Interactive LLC for cable

deals, as well as with 3Com Corp., which has not yet won DOCSIS qualification for its

CMTS.

Separately, Com21 last week announced its first order from

Canadian MSO Le Groupe Vidéotron Ltée -- which has 1.5 million subscribers in Quebec

province -- for "DOXport 1010" model DOCSIS modems.