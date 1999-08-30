Colombian Cablers, Regulators Face the Music

Cartagena, Colombia -- It's do-or-die time for

Colombia's cable television industry.

There was a flurry of activity in Bogotá last week, as

cable operators scrambled to file their applications for franchise licenses -- a process

that is expected to completely reorder the business. For the operators, gaining a license

is the difference between life and death -- or between profitability and continued losses.

What's more, at stake is the survival of the Colombian

National Television Commission (CNTV), the government body that regulates cable.

"The current licensing process is an opportunity for

the CNTV to determine [its effectiveness]," said Colombian minister of communications

Claudia de Francisco, who oversees the CNTV. de Francisco had previously proposed a

radical reform, or complete elimination, of the CNTV.

The commission has received considerable criticism in the

past as an inefficient regulatory body that does not understand the industry and has been

guilty of political favoritism.

de Francisco will be among those closely monitoring how

well the CNTV manages the license-granting process.

Although licenses will be awarded on the local level, the

real prize lies in the licenses that will be awarded for three large sections of the

country. All told, 11 licenses will be granted for the three larger regions. Of those

three, the central area is the real gold mine.

"It's the biggest and most important zone in the

country because of the population and the presence of Bogotá," said Henry Reyes,

vice president of Cable Centro, a systems operator in Bogotá and other cities without a

license. "It represents 50 percent of the whole market."

Centro is teamed with four other "informal"

operators for a central-zone license.

"We have a joke that unless we get a license from the

CNTV, we're dead," he said. But there's more than a little truth to that,

because those who apply for a regional license cannot apply for local licenses. If he and

his partners lose the bidding war, they'll have lost their chance to legalize their

existing systems.

Cable Centro is one of some 1,000 operators in Colombia

that have been operating without an official license because of the government's long

delays in opening up the licensing process. There are only eight "legal" systems

in the country.

That state of affairs -- along with the guerilla warfare

occurring in Colombia -- has scared away overseas investors. Those who win licenses will

seek those investors. Reyes says his group will invest some $100 million to build out the

central zone, if it wins a license. They expect the license itself to cost about $1

million.

But it's not just a matter of survival for the

informal operators. The fate of the licensed operators also hangs in the balance.

Take the situation of Salim Sefair López, who has a system

with some 2,000 customers in the city of Ibagué. He competes with informal systems

companies that have accumulated some 30,000 customers because they can charge lower rates.

Sefair López noted that with the current licensing process, much of the overbuild

activity will disappear, and informals that are legalized will need to increase their

subscriber fees to pay for their government licenses and the upgrades needed to meet

regulatory standards.

The mad rush in Bogotá undermined the country's

annual cable trade show, Andina Link, held in this coastal city.

Attendance was noticeably lower than last year, with

observers estimating some 200 attendees. However, the suppliers exhibiting at the show

were sanguine.

"There's probably only 270,000 subscribers served

by legal operators in Colombia now, and 1.7 million served by illegal operators,"

said Eric Denis, director of affiliate sales for the Cisneros Television Group. He

believes that the customers served by the presently illegal systems will dwindle to about

700,000 after the licensing process. But because some of CTG's channels don't

sell to the unlicensed operators, that's more than half a million new customers he

can try to reach.

That kind of potential growth is significant in Latin

America right now, because the region's overall subscriber base is stagnant. Denis

ranks Colombia as Latin America's third-most-important market for growth, behind

Brazil and Mexico. One source who requested anonymity estimated that the market was

capable of generating some 5 million to 7 million subscribers when it matures, although

others set lower estimates.