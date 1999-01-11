Colombia Toughens Up on Piracy

Bogota, Colombia -- The Colombian government has

significantly beefed up its cable anti-piracy laws, amid continued delays in awarding new

franchise licenses.

Last month, the Colombian government incorporated copyright

protection into its penal code. Specifically, the legislation states that cable operators

can be prosecuted for violating intellectual-property rights, namely through signal theft.

The legislation was instituted following meetings between

top Colombian government officials and a delegation representing U.S. studio trade group

the Motion Picture Association and the Television Association of Programmers Latin America

(TAP), which includes U.S. cable programmers that are active in the region.

The new laws are "a major breakthrough," said

Sean Spencer, the MPA's Latin American director of operations. The MPA and the TAP

have subsequently dropped their request that the U.S. government impose trade sanctions

against Colombia.

However, delegates were less than pleased with the

government's ongoing inability to award new franchise licenses. The Colombian

National Television Commission's (CNTV) four-year attempt to license the

"informal," or unlicensed, cable sector through an official franchise-awarding

process was scrapped in November. However, it said it expects to begin a new tender this

month, and to award licenses by July.

"We are more than dismayed by this process," said

Mary Pittelli, a TAP executive director. "Clearly, that is one of the reasons that

initiated us coming down here. We recognize that there is new concern, and there are new

people in the government who may have not been involved in the process before. That is a

positive step."

The informal operators flourished largely because they

developed at a time when Colombia had no legal framework to regulate or register such

companies. Today, they serve between 3 million and 4 million subscribers, while licensed

operators serve a mere 200,000 to 300,000 homes.

In the past, the CNTV insisted that it would not prosecute

pirate cable companies because it was carefully constructing the licensing process.