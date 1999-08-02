Colombia Clamps Down on Top Informal

Bogotá, Colombia -- A government agency has thrown a

wrench in the National Television Commission's (CNTV) plans to gradually legitimize

this country's mass of unlicensed pay TV operators.

The Superintendent for Industry and Commerce, the

government agency in charge of trade affairs, last week ordered Servisatélite, the

largest unlicensed operator in Bogotá, to cease operations.

Servisatélite serves about 30,000 subscribers in

metropolitan Bogotá. In ordering its closure, the superintended cited the fact

Servisatélite can compete unfairly because it pays neither the CNTV's $570,000

license fee nor a 10 percent tax on revenue.

A superintendent source said the agency could move quickly

to clamp down on other unlicensed operators.

Servisatélite has filed an appeal, allowing it to continue

operations. The superintendent now has two months to issue a final ruling. Servisatélite

will still be able to participate in the licensing process.

Henry Reyes, Servisatélite's vice president, said he

was "surprised" by the superintendent's ruling. "They never heard our

point of view nor ever summoned us," he said. "We have never engaged in

arbitrary behavior and we strictly follow the law."

About 80 percent of Colombia's pay TV subscribers

receive service through unlicensed operators. The CNTV hopes to normalize the sector by

auctioning valid franchise licenses.

"CNTV's overall intention has always been to

legalize completely the market. It has [also] been our policy to give a chance to those

informal companies that are willing to participate in the process of legalization,"

said CNTV chairman Jorge Hernández.

Servisatélite had registered to participate in the first

round of the licensing process, which is scheduled to conclude in September.

The superintendent's move to shut down Servisatélite

came after TV Cable, Bogotá's only licensed cable operator, filed a complaint with

the regulator. TV Cable, with about 37,100 subscribers, has long been opposed to the CNTV

plan to legitimize the unlicensed operators.

"The law is crystal clear," said TV Cable

secretary general Juan Carlos García. "If a government agency like CNTV has been

unable to enforce the law, we have all the right to find whatever legal mechanism we

can."

TV Cable's opposition to licensing these companies

should not be surprising. If Servisatélite were to receive a license, TV Cable would face

a fully legal overbuild competitor. Currently, Servisatélite provides service at rates

that are 73 percent lower than TV Cable's.

TV Cable also said it lost 3,000 subscribers in the first

quarter of the year as a result of competition from Servisatélite.

However, with the country mired in its worst recession

since the 1930s, many licensed and unlicensed cable operators have complained of

subscriber losses.