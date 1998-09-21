Colo. SMATV Gets OVS Go-Ahead from FCC

Denver -- Ignoring opposition from local regulators, the

Federal Communications Commission last week granted a second open-video-system license to

a Colorado-based SMATV operator.

The authorization by the FCC's Cable Services Bureau

means that LyncStar Integrated Communications LLC can offer cable service to

multiple-dwelling units from Denver International Airport south through Aurora, Colo.

"We're very excited, and we look forward to a

good relationship with the city and to doing our best to make it work," said Jim

Honiotes, LyncStar's vice president of operations.

However, in granting LyncStar's request, the CSB

rejected Denver's argument that the Telecommunications Act of 1996 created OVS

licenses only as a means for local-exchange carriers to get into the video market.

It also claimed that the five calendar days that were

granted to the city to respond to the company's application violated the Due Process

Clause in the Fifth and 14th Amendments to the Constitution.

The agency ruled that under the act, "any person"

may obtain an OVS license, as long as the proper paperwork has been filed. As for charges

that LyncStar would only serve apartment complexes, the CSB said Congress excluded

"built-out" requirements to avoid impeding "the rapid development and

operations of open-video systems."

It also ruled that the short turnaround time on OVS

licenses -- the FCC must act within 10 days of receiving an application --- was mandated

by statute.

Dean Smits, director of the Denver Office of

Telecommunications, said the city is weighing its options of whether to appeal the

decision or to await a ruling from the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, which is hearing a

challenge to the agency's OVS rules.

Helping LyncStar to obtain its license was a little-known

provision in the statute that permits companies to become OVS operators as long as they

allow nonaffiliated third parties to lease up to two-thirds of their channel capacity.

In this case, the company plans a system capable of

delivering 325 video channels, leaving it with a 110-channel network once the remaining

capacity has been leased, Honiotes said.

Preliminary engineering on the network is expected to begin

within 60 days, he added.

Honiotes said LyncStar's strategy will be to offer as

many channels as incumbent cable operator Tele-Communications Inc. does, but at a lower

price.

"It's going to be a street fight and door-to-door

marketing," he added.