Coelho Joins Kaleidoscope Board

Former high-ranking House of Representatives Democrat Tony

Coelho has joined the board of Kaleidoscope Television as vice chairman.

Kaleidoscope specializes in health-related programming and

programming for people with disabilities.

Washington, D.C.-based Coelho, who will receive an equity

stake in the company, said he will focus his efforts on fund-raising and 'bringing

deals together.'

Coelho has also served on the board of Tele-Communications

Inc., and he was president and CEO of Wertheim Schroder Investment Services.

Kaleidoscope, which has cable carriage in approximately 4

million homes and part-time carriage in 11 million homes, is about to embark on a major

capital fund-raising effort, according to Bill Nichols, the network's president and

CEO.

In March, TCI bought an equity stake in the private

company, joining the management group and Southwestern Bell Telephone Co., Prime Cable,

C.W. Group and Sandler Capital as the network's owners.

TCI is carrying Kaleidoscope as part of its Health TV

channel offered on its Headend in the Sky digital cable package. Health TV, a division of

Liberty Media Group, features programming from five different health-related cable

networks: Kaleidoscope, America's Health Network, Recovery Network, FiT TV and Oasis.

According to Nichols, Kaleidoscope is seeking to broaden

its appeal in the burgeoning health-programming field by offering more medical news,

'health and wellness' programming and children's programming, as well as

shows geared toward people with disabilities, which was its original mission.

Coelho, who has epilepsy and who currently serves as

chairman of the President's Committee to Hire People with Disabilities, said he was

enthusiastic about the network's programming and prospects.

'Kaleidoscope is an opportunity for families to become

educated about disabilities,' Coelho said. 'There's an explosion taking

place in the health field, and I think that Kaleidoscope is in the right place at the

right time.'