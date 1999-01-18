CNNfn to Go Full-Time by Fourth Quarter

At long last, Lou Dobbs is getting his wish: CNNfn will

become a 24-hour network by the beginning of the fourth quarter.

"We continue to build our product, and we're

ahead of our business plan," Dobbs, CNNfn's president, said last week.

"It's the appropriate time to expand as we build."

CNNfn, a financial-news spinoff of Cable News Network, is

currently on 18 hours per day, from 6 a.m. to midnight.

The financial network's delayed timetable for making

the transition to an all-day service has been a bone of contention for Dobbs. In 1997, he

threatened to quit if he didn't get a firm commitment from parent Time Warner Inc.

about CNNfn going 24 hours per day.

At that time, Time Warner Inc. vice chairman Ted Turner and

CNN News Group chairman Tom Johnson quickly moved to smooth Dobbs' ruffled feathers.

He stayed, and he was promoted to president of CNNfn. That fall, the network's hours

were also expanded to 18 per day from 14.

Last June, Dobbs' nightly newscast was expanded to one

hour and dubbed Moneyline News Hour with Lou Dobbs. And he reportedly won a new

contract last year that pays him more than $1 million annually.

CNNfn has been on a hiring binge of late, apparently in

preparation for its expansion to a full-time network. The financial network just hired

Howard Polskin, a former public-relations executive at CNN and ex-TV Guide writer,

for the new post of vice president of program development. CNNfn has also hired two news

anchors who are familiar fixtures in the New York TV market -- Jack Cafferty and Tony

Guida.

Although Cafferty and Guida weren't financial

journalists per se, Dobbs said both had "distinguished themselves in the New York

market" and had covered business news during their careers.

Polskin's role will be to help expand CNNfn's

programming and to improve on it, according to Dobbs.

CNNfn, which launched in December 1995, currently reaches

roughly 11 million homes. It faces a financial-news juggernaut in competing against

well-established CNBC, which has seen its ratings soar, and which enjoys mass distribution

in 68 million homes.