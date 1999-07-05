CNN Taps Varney, Bay For Moneyline Chairs

The dust finally settled on the cable-TV business-news wars

last week, as Cable News Network selected longtime CNN veteran Stuart Varney and Willow

Bay, a co-host on the network's NewsStand: CNN & Fortune, as the new co-anchors

of Moneyline News Hour, effective July 19.

The duo face the task of trying to fill the sizable shoes

of ex-anchor Lou Dobbs, who bolted a few weeks ago for an Internet start-up called

Space.com.

Bay, for one, begged to differ. "I'm not trying to

fill Lou Dobbs' shoes," she declared. "We're going to try to improve upon the

considerable strengths that Moneyline brings to CNN."

CNN News Group vice chairman and chief operating officer

Steve Korn said the co-anchor approach would allow the show flexibility. "We'll

always be able to have one of our co-anchors on set holding down the fort, which frees up

the other one to go off and do special assignments," he added.

"Who better than Stuart Varney? He knows this area of

news coverage as well as or better than anyone," Korn said.

Varney had been with the network since its inception in

1980 before leaving last year to go off on the lecture circuit, which he will give up for

his new post. He had been an anchor for a variety of the network's business-news coverage.

"I've been in America for 25 years. I can't remember

the American economy performing as well as it has been," Varney said. "One-half

of American households now invest in stocks and bonds. That's never happened."

As for the decision to pair Varney with Bay, "Willow

was a great choice. She has a great work ethic, she is smart and she gets along well with

the people she works with," Korn said.

Korn also pointed to Bay's network-news background, which

includes a stint as a correspondent on ABC's World News Tonight. Bay will continue

her duties on NewsStand while she assumes her new role at Moneyline.

In the battle of the co-ed co-anchors, Varney and Bay are

now poised to stave off CNBC's new co-anchor team of Ron Insana and Sue Herera on Business

Center,which competes directly against Moneyline from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30

p.m.

After Dobbs' abrupt departure, CNBC made a strategic move

to take share away from Moneyline by expanding to one hour and replacing Maria

Bartiromo with Insana and Herera.

"They've replaced one big brand name with two big

brand names," said Mark Stewart, executive vice president and media director, North

America, for McCann-Erickson WorldGroup.

"They bring a mix of business coverage and general

appeal to the show," Stewart added. "It looks like they're not just trying to

replace Lou Dobbs -- they're trying to broaden the show's appeal."