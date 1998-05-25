CNN, Nick, MTV Find New Partners

Several cable networks announced major partnerships last

week, including a multimillion-dollar deal between MTV Networks and online music retailer

CDnow Inc.

The deal gives MTVN $22.5 million in cash and stock. And

next month, CDnow will link its Web site with those of MTV: Music Television and VH1.

What the companies dubbed an "integrated marketing

alliance" will enable CDnow and MTVN to arrange event sponsorships, online music

retailing, copromotions and online/on-air advertising opportunities. For starters, CDnow

will become the exclusive online music retailer for the MTV Video Music Awards.

The other deals involved Cable News Network's

multiclient sponsorships related to the Entertainment Weekly installment of

CNN's upcoming CNNewsstand series, and a Nickelodeon deal with Campbell Soup

Co.

CNNewsstand: CNN & Entertainment Weekly will begin

with three Ogilvy & Mather clients as presenting sponsors: American Express Co., IBM

Corp. and U.S. Satellite Broadcasting. Each will have "several units" and

category exclusivity on the show, said Wilma Epstein, Ogilvy's senior partner and

North American director of media development and strategy.

These sponsors, however, won't contribute by promoting

the program to their customers, Epstein said, adding that she's looking to CNN for

that.

Steve Heyer, president and chief operating officer of

Turner Broadcasting System Inc., added that it's "not inconceivable" that

the company might consider a digital spinoff network covering entertainment, as well.



In the Nick deal, Campbell's flagship "Red & White" soup brand will be

tied to network-owned properties, starting with Blue's Clues and Rugrats.

Their marketing initiative will include two fully

integrated promotions and a new promotional soup product, "Campbell's Rugrats

Pasta." As of August, Nick's Blue character will appear on 18 million cans

of Campbell's "Alphabet" soup, said Mark Leckie, Campbell's vice

president and president of its U.S. grocery division. In addition, the advertiser will

sponsor the initial issue of Blue's Clues magazine for preschoolers, said

Cyma Zarghami, Nick's executive vice president and

general manager.