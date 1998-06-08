CNN Interactive Launches Internet VOD

Atlanta -- Cable News Network's CNN Interactive

announced last week that it has introduced a video-on-demand service, called Videoselect,

on its Web site, concurrent with a redesign of CNN.com.

Interactive customers had already discovered the VOD

service before last week's official press announcement. On May 28, visitors to the

site viewed 15,000 Videoselect streams, a company spokesman said.

The first Videoselect programs include the latest editions

of Larry King Live and Crossfire. Also available are 13-minute CNN Headline

News segments, updated every half-hour. At any given time, the VOD program will also

include about 15 video-news reports that viewers can see in order of preference, just as

they would browse through text.

Videoselect will also include hyperlinks to related text

stories and message boards.

Scott Woelfel, vice president and editor in chief of CNN

Interactive, said the company has no immediate plans to charge for Videoselect, which will

be supported by advertising. In the future, he added, CNN Interactive may charge for deep

archive stories or as the video becomes closer to broadcast quality.

RealNetworks Inc.'s RealPlayer or Microsoft

Corp.'s NetShow Player multimedia software are needed to view Videoselect.