CNN Headline News Gets Facelift

CNN Headline News announced its first set of major

aesthetic and content changes since its launch by Turner Broadcasting System Inc. 17 years

ago.

Touting one of the younger demos among cable-news

providers, Headline News will feature a new, state-of-the-art newsroom sporting new

graphical bells and whistles, including an omnipresent "Superticker," as well as

four distinct six-hour dayparts.

These moves come against the backdrop of ratings pressure

on the venerable 24-hour news channel in an increasingly competitive around-the-clock

cable-TV news environment.

The total Nielsen Media Research households rating for

Headline News for the first quarter of 1999 was a 0.2. And the launches in recent years of

MSNBC and Fox News Channel have contributed to the unease -- both of those networks scored

a 0.3 during the same period.

Primetime numbers for the same period were even more

disconcerting, as Headline News' 0.2 was outpaced by FNC's 0.6 and MSNBC's 0.4.

"We're not in a ratings panic," said Bob Furnad,

who took over two years ago as president of CNN Headline News, reporting to CNN News Group

CEO Tom Johnson. "I'm the new guy on the block, and I wanted to put my thumbprint on

the operation."

Furnad pointed to the network's increase from 66 million to

70 million domestic subscribers over his two-year reign as evidence. The channel is also

accessible in 600,000 hotel rooms across the country.

The new changes will bow tomorrow (June 15) at 6 p.m. at

the National Show in Chicago.

The changes for the network are the culmination of one year

of research spearheaded by Furnad, a Peabody Award winner who has been at the production

helm of many of Cable News Network's touchstone news stories over the years, including

coverage of the Gulf War, the dismantling of the Berlin Wall and the Challenger

space-shuttle disaster.

The research has led to the identification of the 25- to

54-year-old, high-income target audience as "time optimizers" -- news consumers

increasingly pressed for time who use the remote control as a screening mechanism.

"Time optimizers customize their news with the

clicker," Furnad explained. "Our strategy is to blunt this habit, where we

create an anti-flow by mixing genres. There will be no back-to-back stories of the same

genre." For instance, you will not see two international news stories in a row.

Furnad also said each 30-minute telecast will be compressed

to accommodate more, shorter stories. He went on to say that the 12-minute breaking-news

wells at the beginning of each half-hour wheel would not be repeated during later

telecasts.

The only exceptions will be for breaking news of a

monumental nature. "If Wolf Blitzer breaks something big and impactful, we'll run it

again," Furnad said. Softer segments on sports and lifestyles will continue to be

reprised throughout the day.

Reaction from cable operators was guarded. "The

question is: Are these changes broad enough to make an impact?" asked one MSO

executive who declined to be identified.

The initiative will be supported by a new ad campaign,

developed by New York ad boutique DiNoto/Lee, which marks Headline News' first off-network

effort. Furnad declined to divulge the ad budget for the campaign.

It will break initially in the test markets of Charlotte,

N.C., and Columbus, Ohio, with a national rollout anticipated in September.

The campaign -- which takes an offbeat, humorous approach

-- sports the tag line, "Get-to-the-Point News," to communicate the efficiency

of the network's news-reporting approach.