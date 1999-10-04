CNN Eyes Millennium Dawn

Cable News Network this Sunday will kick off a project it

has billed as its most ambitious ever: the 10-part documentary series Millennium.

The series, the brainchild of Time Warner Inc. vice

chairman Ted Turner, has been in production for more than two years. Its crew has traveled

100,000 miles in 28 countries to film monasteries, temples, cathedrals, palaces and cities

around the globe.

The first one-hour episode, "Century of the Sword: The

Eleventh Century," debuts Oct.10 at 10 p.m. The subsequent nine parts will air each

Sunday thereafter, with the 10th and final segment, "Century of the Globe:

The Twentieth Century," airing Dec. 12.

Turner came up with the idea for a miniseries on the

millennium in late 1997, according to Pat Mitchell, president of Time Inc.-CNN

Productions. She and Sir Jeremy Isaacs -- Millennium'sexecutive producers-- were at the time involved in producing CNN's epic series The Cold War,she

recalled.

"Ted said this was a once-in-a-lifetime

opportunity," Mitchell said. "But Jeremy and I were daunted by it."

That's because the production, which started in 1998, would

have to illustrate and tell the story of at least 900 years of history for which there are

no film or photos, little art and no eyewitnesses, according to Mitchell. That made the

project more challenging than The Cold War,she said.

CNN found a way to tell its story by optioning the book Millennium,

written by Felipe Fernandez-Armesto. Mitchell and Isaacs used the author's approach,

which was to cover the past thousand years globally and select vignettes from within a

century.

Millennium relies on film footage shot by its crew as

well as re-enactments, which Mitchell said will be indicated as such, and

computer-generated animation.