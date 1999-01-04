CNI: Spot Ran Well in 98

New York -- The spot cable rep firms, bolstered by a strong

third quarter, should finish the year with healthy ad sales, once all the numbers are

tallied.

A bullish sales report from Cable Networks Inc. came on the

heels of the Cabletelevision Advertising Bureau's mid-December release of solid

percentage gains for the third quarter and the first nine months of 1998 -- 42 percent and

44 percent respectively.

Spot cable is on track to easily surpass the 26 percent

uptick recorded in 1997, when the CAB estimated national spot cable sales volume at $242

million. The CAB doesn't report dollar estimates on a quarterly basis.

CNI senior vice president Deborah Cuffaro described the rep

firm's third quarter as "terrific, extremely strong and way above budget."

Categories fueling the rep's last two quarters, she

said, included political and entertainment. Within entertainment, CNI for the first time

was able to sell the movie category for its regional news networks, she added.

CNI's final quarter included a "fabulous"

October and November, Cuffaro said. Although "December [was] not quite where

we'd like it to be," as has been the case in recent years, she said CNI hoped to

lift its total with last-minute business booked in the last week of the year.

Another factor in CNI's sluggish December results is

that the rep firm is switching out of repping various Tele-Communications Inc. and Time

Warner Cable systems that recently switched to National Cable Communications, she said.

By virtually all accounts, 1998 has been a solid ad sales

year, but executives at NCC have been unavailable for comment due to a management

conference and the holidays.

Despite spot cable's hefty sales gains this year and

last, the CAB conceded that its total is far behind the $10 billion that went into

broadcast television's spot coffers.

In hopes of lifting sales even more in 1999, NCC and CNI in

association with the CAB last October pitched agency buyers in seven key cities with their

National Spot Cable Forum. The idea of that tour was to make sure buyers know about

improvements that make spot cable far easier to buy.

About 60 percent of national spot business is bought

outside New York.