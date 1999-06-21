CNBC Shakes Up Anchors Amid Moneyline Turmoil

The stunning departure of Cable News Network Moneyline

News Hour anchor Lou Dobbs has sparked a major counterattack by its competitor, CNBC.

Bruno Cohen, senior vice president of CNBC Business News,

said last week that Business Center, which had aired from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.,

would expand to a full hour -- starting a half-hour earlier, at 6:30 -- to compete head-on

with Moneyline for the full hour, starting today (June 21).

The show offers breaking business news, interviews with

industry leaders, analysis and roundtables.

Cohen also said Maria Bartiromo -- dubbed the "Money

Honey" by the tabloids -- would step down from her anchor slot on Business Center,

replaced by the duo of Ron Insana and Sue Herera.

At the same time, CNBC said it signed the 31-year-old

Bartiromo to a long-term deal, and she will co-produce a new weekly program that will air

live on the back half of Business Center on Fridays, repeating throughout the

weekend.

Bartiromo was on her honeymoon last week when Cohen

announced the changes.

Cohen indicated that the moves were largely driven by a

desire to prevent Bartiromo from burning out. Her other duties beyond Business Center

include early morning stock reports from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

Cohen quelled speculation that the move was a demotion for

Bartiromo. "This is an enhancement of Maria's role. We're up against the

law of physics. We can't keep having Maria run her schedule the way she has," he

said.

"She's one of our top journalists," Cohen

added. "She'll now get more airtime, and the time periods she's moving into

are highly rated. And we're giving her a new show."

Business Center, which launched in 1997, has struggled

to dent Dobbs' stranglehold on cable business news, both in terms of ratings, as well

as advertising rates. With the void left by Dobbs, CNBC hopes to strike while the iron is

hot.

Meanwhile, CNN tried to regroup and minimize the fallout

from Dobbs' exit. It was announced that an internal search committee had been formed

to find Dobbs' on-air successor.

The man leading the search, Jeff Gralnick, executive vice

president of CNN Financial News and executive in charge of Moneyline, reacted

strongly to the CNBC changes.

"They can do whatever they want to do. They sense an

opportunity, but we sense that there isn't one," Gralnick said.

"They'll probably promote the hell out of it and get a slight bump. But in a

month, I expect the numbers to be consistent with what we've seen, which is that

we're two-and-a-half to three times ahead."

Gralnick declined to identify the list of candidates to

replace Dobbs. Speculation has run the gamut from CNN NewsStand anchor Willow Bay,

who is hosting Moneyline on an interim basis, to CNNfn anchor Tony Guida.

Madison Avenue took a wait-and-see attitude.

"Everyone's jockeying for position," said Bob Igiel, president of broadcast

at The Media Edge, a leading media-buying unit of Young & Rubicam.

"While I have no doubt that [CNN] will spring back in

short order, nevertheless, you have to admit that the competition sees an opportunity.

Herera and Insana are both professional, and we'll have to see how the audience

accepts them," Igiel added.

Meanwhile, Dobbs and his former employer got caught up last

week in some postpartum name-calling, according to published reports.

Dobbs -- who hosted Moneyline and who was the top

executive at CNNfn -- is launching a new Internet venture called Space.com.

Anonymous Time Warner Inc. sources, acknowledging

Dobbs' contributions to CNN's business coverage and his stature and

relationships within the business world, nevertheless expressed relief to have gotten

Dobbs out of their hair. Sources said CNN brass was unhappy about Dobbs' insistence

on taking a large stake in Space.com while remaining at CNN.

Time Warner vice chairman Ted Turner, in typical

shoot-from-the-hip manner, weighed in on the Dobbs situation at the National Show last

week.

"The world got along without John F. Kennedy and Jesus

Christ -- we'll get along without Lou Dobbs." Turner said. "CBS got along

without Walter Cronkite [as its evening-news anchor]. We're sorry to see Lou go, but

maybe he has been around too many billionaires and he wants to be one, too. I can't

blame him for that."