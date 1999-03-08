A Cliché Is Born on Lifetime

Taking a cue from its broadcast sitcom sisters, Lifetime

Television's Oh Baby! will deliver its title infant in a two-parter concluding

March 13.

The birth episodes contain two of this viewer's least

favorite things: delayed gratification and a laugh track.

On the other hand, the show borrowed the concept of

"stunt casting." The series grabbed Emmy Award-winner Camryn Manheim to play a

take-no-prisoners maternity nurse who's trying to get in one more birth and all of her

wisecracks before the midnight deadline for a labor walkout.

As a nod to those of us who may not have kept up with the

series since its debut, the birthing episodes start out with a recap.

Tracy (Cynthia Stevenson) had no man, wanted a baby and

went the sperm-bank route. Immediately after she committed to this course, she met a man

who could have been Mr. Right, then broke up with him. Her best friend had an affair with

Tracy's obstetrician, then they broke up. And Tracy's parents were separated, making her

mom (Jessica Walter) more neurotic than ever.

The explanation for all of this Sturm und Drang:

"Life is easy on network television. This is cable," Tracy tells the camera

during one of the show's trademark breaking-the-third-wall expositions.

But cable or not, it ends up being just as cliché as every

TV birth: false starts to the hospital, the gathering of familial lunatics in the birthing

room, the put-upon staff giving as good as they get. There are a few good lines: When the

cute anesthesiologist refuses more meds and instead plugs in a soothing audiotape, Tracy

screams, "A monkey could do that, pretty boy!"

It is artfully staged, but staged is the operative word.

The artifice gets in the way of two very talented comedic performers -- Stevenson and best

friend Charlotte (Joanna Gleason).

Even the ending is borrowed: As she greets her new son, she

mutters, "Now what?" -- shades of The Candidate, when Robert Redford

suddenly realizes that there is life after political campaigning.

The birthing episodes have begun: The baby will arrive on

Lifetime March 13 at 8 p.m.