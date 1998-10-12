CLECs Get Jump on DSL Drive

Telco hype notwithstanding, the biggest early force behind

DSL is proving to be a phalanx of new-generation competitive local-exchange carriers that

have just launched services in several major cities on a much broader scale than the

incumbents in those markets have.

Cities where telcos have yet to put digital-subscriber-line

facilities in place, but where DSL of one flavor or another is now available commercially,

include Boston, New York and Chicago. CLECs have targeted many more nontelco cities to

come online shortly, including Philadelphia, Detroit, Dallas and Houston.

And the new CLECs that are supplying these services are up

and running in several cities where telcos have also launched, including San Francisco,

Los Angeles, San Diego and San Jose, Calif., and Washington, D.C.

Leading the charge in terms of cities launched to date is

San Francisco-based NorthPoint Communications Inc. The company said last week said that it

had moved beyond its home base to begin providing high-speed-data connections in Boston,

New York, Chicago, San Diego and Washington, D.C., with three more cities slated to come

online before the year is out.

In Boston, where the expansion began in late September, the

CLEC has already signed up a number of Internet-service providers to make use of its

facilities for delivering services to businesses and the SOHO (small-office/home-office)

market, said John Stormer, vice president of marketing at NorthPoint.

"We're on target for supplying the number of

lines that we're committed to in Boston," Stormer added. "We're very

pleased with the way that demand is shaping up."

But he acknowledged that DSL is still a tough sell in the

case of many ISPs, as their point of reference on the technology has been the spotty

performance of the incumbent LECs or phone companies.

"To some extent, we're laboring under the cloud

of perceptions surrounding the long-term experience of the ILECs, where DSL is still

perceived as being in trial mode," Stormer said.

Nonetheless, NorthPoint's message is clearly getting

through. In Boston, for example, the lineup of NorthPoint clients includes Concentric

Network Inc., Epoch Internet, Flashcom Inc., iCi Inc., Shore.Net, Verio Inc. and the @Work

unit of @Home Network. @Work announced last summer that it would be using NorthPoint DSL

facilities to access commercial customers nationwide.

NorthPoint has priced its SDSL (symmetrical DSL) transport

service at between $75 and $199 per line, per month, at speeds ranging between 160

kilobits per second in both directions to just over 1 megabit per second, Stormer said.

The technology -- based on the 2B1Q line-modulation

technique employed in T-1 and ISDN (integrated services digital network) -- not only

supports delivery of services over longer loop lengths than is possible with the ADSL

(asymmetrical DSL) favored by most telcos, but it also supports four times the line

density per rack in the central office, which is crucial to getting beyond the congestion

problems that many entities are experiencing with ADSL.

For example, low capacity in central offices has frustrated

efforts by U S West's U S West.Net to meet demand in territories where the carrier

has rolled out ADSL, said Eric Bozich, executive director for Internet-service development

at the carrier's ISP unit.

"We'd like to see the vendors take a big leap in

terms of the number of line concentrators that one box can handle," Bozich said.

Along with NorthPoint, the most aggressive CLECs on the DSL

front include Rhythms NetConnections Inc. and Covad Communications Co. Those companies

began offering commercial services in Pacific Bell's territory at the beginning of

the year, as they set out to complete interconnection and colocation agreements in other

places around the country.

This groundwork has given them a head start in securing

limited space within the central offices, where it typically takes four months for the

ILEC to deliver an equipment cage once the often drawn-out negotiations for

interconnection and colocation space are finally completed.

But having broken through these time constraints in key

markets, the pace of deployments is speeding up, as the precedents set in previous talks

smooth the way for future connections, Stormer said.

"We think that the worst of these battles are behind

us," he added.

With colocation space limited and a finite number of lines

available, ISPs that see DSL as an important opportunity can be expected to aggressively

market services as these cities come online.

These ISPs will often turn to more than one CLEC supplier

-- as well as to the incumbent, when facilities are available -- to ensure themselves

sufficient coverage to meet market demand.

"Our aim is to achieve the largest possible footprint

in these markets through a combination of relationships that includes the local ILEC and

CLECs," said Mark Fisher, senior vice president at the network service-division of

Concentric, a leading national ISP.

Having offered services commercially over various

DSL-technology iterations in Northern California, Concentric is confident that the

technology will support a robust set of services, from residential access to last-mile T-1

equivalency, at extremely competitive rates, Fisher said.

By having a mix of technical and carrier options, the

company believes that it can create a package of services to suit individual needs and

line conditions, while saving the end-user the hassle of sorting through all of the

options.

"There are a lot of important distinctions in

technical performance that we needed to understand in order to protect the customer from

having to understand all of these distinctions themselves," Fisher said. "But,

having done that, we don't believe that you have to wait until every [facilities]

offering looks the same and everything is standardized to be able to go out and deliver

something that offers tremendous benefits to the customer."

In a recent customer-satisfaction survey in California,

"the average score was above 90 percent satisfaction, which is quite interesting when

you consider that people often have expectations for a brand-new service that exceed

actual experience," Fisher noted.

A strong word-of-mouth sales pace is another sign that

"we have something that's hot," he added.

What makes the CLECs especially valuable as DSL sources for

ISPs is their cooperation in helping the latter to provide reliable and niche-specific

services, asserted Buddy Cunningham, vice president of sales and marketing at Verio, a

fast-growing ISP with a nationwide presence that includes 39 of the top 50 markets.

In addition to working with NorthPoint in Boston, Verio has

been operating commercial DSL services with Covad in San Francisco and with Rhythms in San

Diego. Verio has found that these companies offer an end-to-end view of facilities

performance that allows the ISP to respond immediately to problems, in contrast to the

telcos' tendency to block off access to such information, Cunningham said.

CLECs are also doing more to enhance end-user satisfaction

by facilitating ISP management of enhanced services, Cunningham said. "One of the

neat applications along these lines involves support for phone service over the DSL link,

which allows the remote user's phone to operate as an extension to the office PBX

[private-branch exchange]," he added.

Along with supporting bandwidth-consuming applications --

such as LAN-to-LAN (local-area network) connectivity and LAN access over virtual-private

networks from worker homes and other remote locations -- DSL opens a way for ISPs to

exploit the growing trend in third-party-managed distribution of server-based

applications, Cunningham said.

"You open a huge value chain for Web hosting when even

the smallest companies can get access to such applications over fast data links," he

added.

Where LECs tend to set tariff rates on their facilities and

let ISPs fend for themselves after securing basic agreements, CLECs are offering a wide

range of options for ISPs, from hands-off connectivity to full turnkey support.

For example, Rhythms -- which is employing rate-adaptive

ADSL and other DSL flavors over gear supplied by Paradyne Corp. -- is positioned to offer

ISPs anything from a basic access-support service to a full suite of bundled services

including secure Web-publishing service, fire-wall protection and other amenities, said

Gloria Farler, vice president of marketing at the Denver-based CLEC.

"We've made the service as ISP-friendly as we

can," Farler said. "That's why you're going to see DSL making a bigger

impact from this side of the market than you've seen so far from the incumbent

side."