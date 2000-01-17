Classic Sports Duo Returns

New York -- Classic Sports Network cofounders Brian Bedol

and Stephen Greenberg are back together, forming an investment company to back

Internet-content providers.

Bedol and Greenberg plan to take the wraps off of their new

business, Fusient Media Ventures, this week. The pair said they raised $30 million from

venture-capital firms in Fusient's first round of financing.

"It is our belief that content will become as

important to the Internet as programming is to television," Bedol said, calling

Fusient a "content incubator."

Fusient's target market is the top 50 portals and Web sites

on the Internet, he added.

One source said Fusient has deals in place with America

Online Inc. and DirecTV Inc.

Greenberg is Fusient's chairman and Bedol is its president

and CEO. Former Warner Bros. executive vice president of theatrical production Tom

Lassally is the venture's West Coast president.

Bedol said Fusient has recruited other veteran media

executives, but he wasn't ready to name all of them since some are in the process of

leaving other jobs. Fusient will start with 10 employees and eventually grow to a central

staff of 20 to 25, he added.

Bedol said Fusient aspires to be compared to such

investment companies as Liberty Digital. But he added that Fusient is doing more than just

investing money in Internet start-ups, describing the company as "Idea Labs meets

Liberty Media [Group]."

Fusient has 15,000 square feet of office space in both New

York and Los Angeles. The company plans to house many of the start-ups it will fund and

offer them distribution, sales, legal, accounting and marketing services, he said.

In addition to the potential revenues it will generate with

minority stakes in the content companies, Bedol said, Fusient will receive cash or equity

stakes from the companies it backs for selling their product to Web sites.

Fusient already has six properties in "active stages

of development," he added, declining to name the companies.

But Bedol said the list of companies he and Greenberg have

invested in during the past year outside of Fusient should offer an idea of the types of

companies it is interested in. Those investments include minority stakes in online

sports-content provider Broadband Sports, online gaming company Gamesville.com, Internet

content-delivery company Akamai Technologies Inc. and online music seller Tunes.com Inc.

"We're focused on games, teen- and kids-oriented

properties, music and sports," he added.

Bedol said Fusient will invest less than $5 million in each

company. "We're looking for companies that are going to increase dramatically in

their values -- anything from 25 times and up," he added.

Venture-capital firm Redpoint Ventures was the biggest

initial investor and the company's general partner, Geoff Yang, will sit on the Fusient

board. Additional Fusient investors include Allen & Co., Waterview Partners, Grotech

Capital Group, Berkshire Partners and Monitor Clipper Partners.