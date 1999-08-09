Classic Completes Its Acquisition of Buford

Classic Communications Inc. has completed its estimated

$300 million acquisition of Buford Television, a midsized MSO with 170,000 subscribers in

Texas, Missouri, Arkansas and Louisiana.

Although terms were not disclosed, industry observers had

estimated the deal's worth at $1,765 per subscriber.

The deal, which was announced in late April, will nearly

double Classic's size to about 360,000 subscribers in Texas, Kansas, Oklahoma,

Missouri, Louisiana, Arkansas, Nebraska, New Mexico and Colorado.

The combined company will pass about 609,000 homes.

"This transaction puts Classic in a position to

continue our consolidation of nonmetropolitan markets and to drive digital services and

high-speed Internet access in those markets," Classic CEO Merritt Belisle said in a

prepared statement.

Classic is in the middle of a $79 million upgrade to boost

its systems to 550 megahertz. The Buford systems -- currently at about 330 MHz -- are

expected to be included in that plan.

In a related transaction, Classic also received a $100

million investment from Brera Capital Partners L.P., a New York-based private investment

firm, to help finance the Buford acquisition. As a result, Brera will own, through a

subsidiary, 64.4 percent of Classic.

Daniels & Associates Inc. and Donaldson, Lufkin &

Jenrette Inc. assisted Buford in the transaction.