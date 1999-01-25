Cities Use AT&T Transfer to Press Issues

While some cities will introduce new issues, such as open

access to cable-modem platforms, during transfer talks with Tele-Communications Inc. and

AT&T Corp., others will seize the opportunity to resolve old issues.

Take the case of Antioch, Calif., a town a few minutes east

of San Francisco with a population of 75,000. Officials there said they have been in

"bureaucratic limbo" for years over a contract obligation that requires its

cable operator, which is now TCI, to offer discounts to senior citizens.

The original operator, Viacom Cable, had agreed in its

franchise to offer discounts to residents older than 62 with incomes of $24,000 or less.

The operator could only raise its rates by 50 cents per year to those qualified customers.

However, according to Antioch city attorney Bill Galston,

Viacom claimed that after the passage of the 1992 Cable Act, the senior rates became

illegal.

Indeed, Section 623 of the act requires that an operator

offer a uniform rate structure throughout its demographic area. However, the act also

states that there is nothing that a federal, state or local franchising authority can do

to prohibit an operator from giving reasonable discounts to seniors or other economically

disadvantaged subscribers.

When TCI took over the system in 1996, it eliminated the

senior rate.

The city filed suit in state court to enforce the

franchise; the judge deferred on the matter to the Federal Communications Commission.

A 1997 citizens' suit failed when a court ruled that

it cited an inapplicable state law.

Galston said FCC staff members have advised him that the

discounts are not illegal -- an assertion that Morgan Broman, spokesman for the

commission's Cable Services Bureau, repeated to Multichannel News. Broman

added that enforcement is "not an FCC thing ... it depends more on state and local

laws."

TCI's transfer will be subjected to a vote Tuesday

(Jan. 26). City officials intend to "get the new carrier to abide by our

senior-rate" order, Galston said.

The issue of an upgrade may complicate the transfer and

subsequent renewal in Pittsburgh. The City Council there has aspirations to make the area

an East Coast Silicon Valley.

The city commissioned a study by consultancy The Hill Group

and Carnegie-Mellon University. The study recommended, among other things, that regulators

"strive to capture a more advanced service agreement" from telecommunications

providers.

Although officials didn't say specifically what they

would ask of TCI-AT&T, Pittsburgh's assistant solicitor, Rodney Akers, noted that

the transfer talks will be followed in October by the expiration of the current cable

franchise.

TCI has improved its systems ringing Pittsburgh, but the

urban core is still wired with dual-330-megahertz plant. The parties are in informal

negotiations now, and Akers hopes that TCI will propose an upgrade.