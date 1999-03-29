Cisneros Cranks Up the Music with HTV

Cisneros Television Group could emerge as a powerful player

in the Latino music-television market following its purchase of HTV last week, observers

said. The buy came just two months after CTG acquired MuchMusic Argentina.

"[The Cisneros family] could be a real new force in

music TV. They are Venezuelan, so they know the region, and they have gathered the right

expertise around them," said Bruno del Granado, a free-lance music-TV producer and

former vice president of music and talent at MTV Latin America.

The family hails from Caracas, although CTG, its

program-network group, is based in Miami and headed by Carlos Cisneros.

Internationally distributed HTV, with more than 6 million

subscribers, concentrates mainly on music videos, and it features traditional Latin genres

such as salsa, merengue and cumbia.

The purchase adds a regional element to CTG's budding

music strategy. Its January deal for MuchMusic Argentina included the rights to develop

MuchMusic franchises across Latin America and the Iberian peninsula with ChumCity

International.

ChumCity International's parent company, Toronto-based

Chum Ltd., originally created the MuchMusic concept.

CTG and ChumCity International are eyeing Brazil and Spain

as possible markets for MuchMusic franchises, although there has been no official decision

on where the next launch will take place, said Stephen Tap, ChumCity International's

vice president and general manager.

It is not only the variety of Latin music that CTG has

added to its current stable of 11 channels -- either wholly or partially owned -- that

observers see as its strength: The company can also draw on its vast distribution assets

to market its new acquisitions.

CTG's parent company, Cisneros Group of Cos., is an

investor in Galaxy Latin America, which operates panregional direct-to-home platform

DirecTV in Latin America. GLA, in turn, owns a stake in Spanish DTH service Via Digital.

HTV will have much better distribution now due to

Cisneros' "powerful relationships," said Daniel Sawicki, who founded the

channel with Robert Behar.

At the same time, Tapp said, Cisneros is the best partner

to take the MuchMusic services to the next level.