Cisco, Broadcom Wireless Gear Boost MCI, Sprint MMDS Plans

A cluster of vendors led by Cisco Systems Inc. and Broadcom

Corp. took the wraps off a wireless technology last week that they hope will put MCI

WorldCom Inc. and Sprint Communications Co. on course to challenge cable in the

broadband-services arena.

If the new wireless-broadband system -- targeted for

multichannel-multipoint-distribution-service spectrum and other microwave tiers -- works

as planned, it will allow MCI, Sprint and other players in fixed-wireless services to

deliver a full slate of video, voice and high-speed data to homes and small businesses

without stinting on coverage or service variety.

"The most encouraging part of this development is that

it really validates our choice of wireless as a medium for delivering broadband services

to the mass market," Sprint spokesman Russ Robinson said.

Underlying the new wireless-broadband platform is a

technology known as "vector orthoganal frequency-division multiplexing,"

developed over the past four years by Clarity Wireless Inc., which Cisco acquired one year

ago.

Cisco is making the technology available free-of-charge to

Broadcom and other chip-makers in an effort to establish it as a de facto industry

standard that maximizes the broadband-service potential of microwave-based delivery

systems, director of marketing for broadband fixed wireless Steve Smith said.

"Our game is to get fixed wireless moving as a viable

competitor to cable and DSL [digital subscriber line]," Smith said. "We've

chosen this technology as the one to back because it delivers both a higher spectral

efficiency and a higher link efficiency than anything we've seen."

Broadcom -- which is supplying chips for the current

wireless-broadband market, founded in QAM (quadrature amplitude modulation) and QPSK

(quadrature phase shift key) technologies -- is swinging behind VOFDM for the same reason,

vice president of marketing Tim Lindenfelser said. "This technology overcomes the

severe line-of-sight and other limitations of other approaches to MMDS," he added.

While MCI and Sprint plan to launch next-generation

wireless-broadband systems as soon as the first quarter of 2000, Broadcom will be in a

position to supply VOFDM chips to systems and customer-premises-equipment makers early

enough next year to meet deployment schedules for most carriers' wireless-broadband

deployments, Lindenfelser said.

Robinson said that while the new system offered

"exciting" possibilities, Sprint has issued a request for proposals for initial

market build-outs, and it would be unfair to vendors responding to that RFP to give an

unqualified thumbs-up to a new system that has yet to be fully tested.

"We've looked at [VOFDM], and we are looking

forward to what these guys come up with," he added.

Together, MCI and Sprint have secured control of MMDS in

120 markets representing 60 percent of U.S. households, with 80 markets now falling under

Sprint's umbrella, Robinson said. By the end of the second quarter, Sprint plans to

have 10 cities operational on the new wireless-broadband platform, which starts with

high-speed two-way data and one-way cable and later adds voice services, he added.

"We'll be operational in 30 markets by the end of

2000," he said. The first 10 include Phoenix, San Francisco and Detroit -- where

companies acquired by Sprint were already operating -- as well as seven other markets to

be named later.

The new "BCM2200" ASIC (application-specific

integrated circuit) -- which combines VOFDM technology and media-access control in a

single chip -- will be priced low enough to allow manufacturers to deliver customer

equipment at costs nearly on par with cable gear, Lindenfelser said.

"The main difference [in cost] is the antenna,

although there's some trade-off there with the cost of the tuner that's required

in cable," he noted.

Lindenfelser declined to set a delivery date for commercial

product, but he said samples of the new ASIC would be available to manufacturers in the

first half of 2000.

One reason why Broadcom can proceed so fast and so cheaply

is because it is tapping the same MAC technology used in DOCSIS (Data Over Cable Service

Interface Specification) chips, officials said. They also noted that the VOFDM technology

has gone through several development phases over the past four years, giving the partners

confidence that any further design refinements before volume production would be

relatively minor.

VOFDM involves two basic techniques that backers said will

allow network operators to achieve high levels of market coverage with enough bandwidth

per user to support everything from voice to high-definition TV. This is a tall order,

given the fact that operators only have approximately 200 megahertz of spectrum to work

with.

The vector part of the nomenclature refers to the fact that

the system uses spatial diversity. That means it uses a dual-feed antenna receiver at the

end-user premises to capture signals coming in from separate paths and combines them to

maximize the signal-to-noise ratio at any given frequency.

This helps to strengthen the signals bouncing off

reflective surfaces, reaching users that are not in direct line of sight of the

transmitter, Lindenfelser noted.

Spectral efficiency -- which maximizes the number of bits

per hertz, or cycle of frequency -- is achieved through the orthoganal frequency-division

multiplexing aspect of the technology, where the number of bits inserted into thin slices

of frequency, or "frequency bins," depends on the noise-tolerance level within

each frequency segment.

"We pack a lot of carriers into the spectrum and

weight them based on signal-to-noise [ratio], which gets away from the modulation-capacity

limitations you encounter when you use a single carrier over a 6-MHz channel," Smith

said.

The result is a system that delivers 20 megabits per second

in a 6-MHz channel to all users, wherever they happen to be, Broadcom product-line manager

Pete LaRocca said.

Moreover, the chip, operating at baseband, can apply the

modulation technique to a signal that's destined to go out at virtually any

frequency, whether it's at the 1.9-gigahertz level of PCS (personal-communications

services) or at the 28-GHz level of LMDS (local multipoint distribution service).

But it's MMDS -- and specifically the high-volume

demand anticipated from a combined MCI and Sprint -- that comprises the immediate targets

for the development activities of the new alliance.

"We think this technology is what Sprint and WorldCom

need to be successful as providers of broadband services over fixed-wireless local-access

networks," Smith said.

Other players signing on with the initiative include

Motorola Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., Samsung Telecommunications America Inc., Toshiba

America Consumer Products, Pace Micro Technology plc, Bechtel Telecommunications, LCC

International, Electronic Data Systems Corp. and KPMG International.

So far, the only player involved that will be supplying

headend equipment is Cisco, but Smith said it appeared that other systems suppliers would

soon join, since Broadcom and TI will be making their chips available to Cisco's

competitors.