Cincy Bell Intros Low-Cost ADSL

Cincinnati Bell Inc. has started an aggressive launch of

asymmetrical-digital-subscriber-line service in the Cincinnati area, beating both the

incumbent cable operator and the local Baby Bell to the high-speed-data punch.

Cincinnati Bell, long known for its aggressive stance in

just about every market that it enters, is not pulling any punches with its ADSL service,

called "Zoom." The independent telco is offering the service at prices that

nearly halve those of similar offerings from regional Bell operating companies.

Zoom is being offered at three speeds:

"ZoomSpeed," a 384-kilobit-per-second service for $29.95 per month;

"TurboZoom," a 784-kbps service for $59.95; and "HyperZoom," at 1.5

megabits per second, for $159.95.

In contrast, ADSL offerings from RBOCs across the country

can be as high as $60 per month for 384-kbps service and as much as $200 to $300 per month

for 1.5-mbps service.

Accessing an Internet-service provider is extra, usually

around $20 per month.

With the rest of the telephone world offering ADSL at

similarly high rates, how can Cincinnati Bell afford to price its service so low?

Apparently because it's a lot smaller than its RBOC brethren.

Libby Korosec, a spokeswoman for Cincinnati Bell, said the

pricing structure, particularly on the low end, was a result of already having the

switching infrastructure in place and wanting to offer the service at a rate that

consumers could afford.

Cincinnati Bell has a relatively small service territory --

12 counties in southwestern Ohio, five in southeast Indiana and 12 in northern Kentucky,

totaling 1.2 million access lines.

Craig Driscoll, an analyst for Boston-based

telecommunications-research firm The Yankee Group, said Cincinnati Bell's pricing

strategy is one of the most aggressive that he's seen to date.

"Probably the most significant is the low end,"

Driscoll said. "[The fact] that ADSL offerings to date haven't gone below $60

[per month] is a joke. People aren't going to pay 1.5 times more per month for what

they can get from a cable modem."

Driscoll added that past ADSL offerings from telephone

companies have been conducted more to test the waters from residential and business users

than to aggressively roll out service. Companies are still trying to decide whether they

want to commodity-price ADSL for consumer use.

"This announcement clearly positions [Zoom] as a

residential service," Driscoll said.

Although Cincinnati Bell does not include ISP service with

its ADSL offering, it is giving its initial customers a big break on equipment.

So far, Cincinnati Bell has signed on three local ISPs,

including its own "Fuse Internet" service, and it plans to add others in the

future.

As part of a special promotion, customers who sign up for

Zoom before Jan. 20 will receive free Cisco Systems Inc. ADSL modems, network-interface

cards and up to three phone microfilters -- worth a total of $500 -- as well as free

installation.

Also for a short time, ADSL customers will be able to

receive Fuse Internet service for $14.95 per month.

The telco is marketing Zoom primarily through its own Web

site and e-mail. However, the company said it will unveil another "interactive"

offering, in conjunction with Zoom, Nov. 5.

"At that point, you will see a much more aggressive

campaign," Korosec said.

Zoom is available to about 38 percent of Cincinnati

Bell's 1.2 million access lines. The company expects to make the service available to

85 percent of its customers by the end of the year.

One thing that Zoom won't have is competition.

Time Warner Cable, the incumbent cable provider in

Cincinnati, does not plan to deploy its Road Runner high-speed Internet service in that

city for another 12 to 18 months.

Jennifer Mooney, vice president of public affairs for Time

Warner in Cincinnati, said it's hard to speculate about the Zoom service without

seeing it first. But she added that Road Runner offers a large portion of proprietary

information and faster speeds -- up to 10 mbps -- which should make it highly competitive.

"We do believe that Cincinnati Bell is a formidable

opponent, as they have been in other business lines," Mooney said. "We recognize

that they will probably have a product out before we do, but we also believe that we will

be extremely competitive."

Chicago-based RBOC Ameritech Corp. has deployed ADSL in Ann

Arbor, Mich., and in some areas of Chicago, but it has no further deployment plans until

regulatory issues are clarified with the Federal Communications Commission, which is

expected sometime in February.