Cincy Bell Adds Interactivity to DSL

Just two weeks after launching its high-speed

asymmetrical-digital-subscriber-line service, Cincinnati Bell Inc. has added an

interactive enhancement called "ZoomTown."

ZoomTown is an online "community" used in

conjunction with Cincinnati Bell's ADSL offering, called "Zoom."

With ZoomTown, customers will be able to connect to either

an Internet-service provider or virtual-private network simultaneously, as well as

shopping, banking or contacting their doctor. In the near future, users will be able to

connect ZoomTown to their corporate networks, facilitating telecommuting, the telco said.

Subscribers can also access online gaming sites and fast

online data backups for protection in case of hard-disk failure.

Businesses located on ZoomTown will incorporate interactive

applications, real-time video, person-to-person customer service, electronic commerce, IP

(Internet-protocol) telephony and digital identification for secure transfers.

Cincinnati Bell has aggressively priced its ADSL offering,

ranging from $29.95 per month for a 384-kilobit-per-second service to $159.95 for a

1.5-megabit-per-second service.

Although the low-end service is clearly targeted toward

residential consumers, the high-end tiers were definitely created with the business

customer in mind, said Bob Hafner, vice president and research director for Gartner Group,

a Stamford, Conn.-based research company. Hafner added that the telecommuting service

would go a long way toward capturing even more business customers.

"The majority of users should be business telecom

users," Hafner said. "The pricing is targeted clearly beyond what the typical

Internet surfer is going to pay. They're going to get power users who are on the net

all the time."

The ability to connect to corporate and virtual-private

networks simultaneously with an ISP also could be a big advantage, Hafner said.

"That clearly says that they are targeting the

telecommuter who has a corporate requirement and who also wants ISP capabilities for part

of their jobs," he said. "That is probably the most unique component."

The Zoom ADSL service is available to about one-third of

Cincinnati Bell's customers in Greater Cincinnati and northern Kentucky. The company

plans to make the service available to 85 percent of its customers by the end of next

year.