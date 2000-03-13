Chromatis to Shake Up Optical Market

Startup Chromatis Networks Inc. is the latest on a growing

list of suppliers bringing optical-transport innovations to market in hopes of meeting the

surging capacity requirements of metropolitan-area cable networks.

Chromatis, an Israeli company with U.S. headquarters in

Herndon, Va., developed a multiprotocol approach to delivering signals across

regional-backbone networks.

It allows operators to deploy Sonet-based rings in the

traditional single-wavelength mode at 1310 nanometers and add other Sonet and non-Sonet

transport paths at wavelengths in the 1550-nm window on an as-needed basis, all within the

same fiber strand.

The company's Metropolis family of products is now

available and tests in unnamed carrier networks are already underway.

The company takes a "hybrid" approach to Sonet.

It retains the Sonet overhead that carries signals which control the fault-protection

mechanisms, while allowing use of the payload bandwidth to carry any mixture of protocols,

including asynchronous-transport mode (ATM), frame relay, Internet protocol (IP) and

traditional Sonet time-division multiplex (TDM). This applies to wavelengths added at the

1550 layer as well as to the 1310 wavelength layer.

"This approach allows people to use optics in the most

efficient way possible, starting with multiple-protocol transport within a single

Sonet-based wavelength and then moving to additional wavelengths as capacity needs

expand," marketing vice president Doug Green said. "This provides a 10-to-1

first cost advantage over traditional systems and much lower overall cost of ownership for

dense WDM."

The Chromatis system includes two classes of integrated

switching, routing and cross-connect systems -- one for the metro-network interfaces with

local-distribution networks, and a second for interfaces with long-distance and other

external networks.

Chromatis also addresses the complex operations-management

issues that face multi-protocol operations within a metro network. It provides a single

point of user interface to monitor performance, including a feature that funnels multiple

alarms at various layers of the architecture into a single alarm message, Green noted.

"Service providers trying to keep track of their

networks on big wall-mounted screens don't want to have to sort through a series of

alarms to try to find out what's really going on," he said.

The capabilities Chromatis supports will help cable systems

to meet the growing demand for data and launch video-on-demand, said Barry Hardek,

director of cable-market development at the company.

"There's even talk of being able to wholesale

network capacity, which you can do very effectively if you have a flexible, fully

integrated network," he said.